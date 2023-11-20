Jennie-O® Turkeys Pardoned Today by the President of the United States

Liberty and Bell celebrate 76th annual Thanksgiving presentation with National Turkey Federation

WILLMAR, Minn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand — a trusted brand for turkey products around the world — today announced that two of their turkeys, Liberty and Bell, were presented by the National Turkey Federation (NTF) and formally pardoned by President Joseph R. Biden during the 76th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation on the grounds of the White House.

Steve Lykken, Jennie-O Turkey Store president and NTF chairman, was joined by Jose Rojas, Jennie-O Turkey Store assistant vice president of live production in the presentation of the turkeys to President Biden.

"To say that the Jennie-O® brand is honored to be a part of this historic 76th Thanksgiving presentation is an understatement," said Lykken. "We are thankful to President Biden and the National Turkey Federation for warmly welcoming us, and Liberty and Bell. We enjoyed a whirlwind of activities these past few days and we're grateful for the turkey producers and farmers that deliver food to our tables this holiday and every day."

The 2023 National Thanksgiving Turkeys were raised in Minnesota by a team of experts led by Jose Rojas, assistant vice president of Live Production at Jennie-O Turkey Store. Like all Jennie-O® farm-raised turkeys, these birds were raised in a spacious barn with access to 24-hour round-the-clock care.

The 2023 National Thanksgiving Turkeys made the journey from Minnesota to Washington, D.C. last week, receiving the five-star treatment befitting turkeys of their stature. Liberty and Bell were driven in their own personal vehicle and stayed at the historic Willard InterContinental Hotel before they were officially pardoned by the 46th President of the United States in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

Following their visit to the White House, the turkeys will be delivered to the experienced care of veterinarians, faculty, and students at the University of Minnesota's College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences in St. Paul, where they will receive housing, daily care, and access to veterinary services. Through this partnership, the presidentially pardoned turkeys will receive the best care possible, highlight the importance of agricultural education, and help promote the role of the turkey industry and animal agriculture in America's food system.

NTF's participation in the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation began in 1947 with President Harry Truman. It has continued for 75 years across 14 successive administrations.

About Jennie-O Turkey Store

For over 80 years, the Jennie-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, Jennie-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. We provide a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter Jennifer, the Jennie-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo.com.

About the National Turkey Federation

The National Turkey Federation (NTF) is the national advocate for America's turkey farmers and producers, raising awareness for its members' products while strengthening their ability to profitably and safely deliver wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food to consumers worldwide. NTF is the sole national trade association exclusively representing the turkey industry; its members account for more than 95 percent of all U.S. turkey production.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.



