Global Leader Advancing Cancer Treatment, Dr. Christel Smith, Joins Fuse Oncology as Chief Technology Officer

BOONE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Oncology (Fuse), a trailblazing leader in radiation oncology software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Christel Smith as its new Chief Technology Officer. An accomplished physicist and product innovator with a diverse background spanning physics, medicine, and technology, Dr. Smith joins the Fuse team with a wealth of experience and a passion for revolutionizing cancer care.

Fuse Scores Health Technology Expert with Passion for Revolutionizing Cancer Care to Advance the Company's Mission

Dr. Smith's exceptional background in developing software that elevates oncology practices and improves cancer treatment across the globe makes her a valuable addition to the Fuse Oncology team. As the new Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Smith will play a crucial role in advancing the company's mission to transform cancer care through technology.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Christel Smith to Fuse Oncology. Her deep expertise in developing technology that advances cancer care aligns with our mission, and we are confident that her contributions will be instrumental in this inflection point of Fuse's journey to accelerate care for cancer patients," said CEO of Fuse Oncology James Bauler.

Prior to Fuse, Dr. Smith was the Director of Product Management and Innovations at Elekta and managed a global install base of thousands of cancer clinics—incorporating product feedback and customer needs into the strategic and technical roadmap to ensure the best possible solutions for cancer treatment worldwide.

"I am honored to join the Fuse Oncology team, where my passion for physics and my commitment to cancer care innovation converge," said Dr. Smith. "Fuse has reputation in the industry of pushing boundaries and is positively disrupting the RadOnc technology landscape. I look forward to continuing to push the limit, and I won't stop until we have succeeded in truncating the time-to-care for cancer patients."

Dr. Smith also spent time at Varian Medical Systems, where she was a key figure in the Flash Therapy Initiative, which led to the creation of groundbreaking ultra-high dose rate treatment planning tools and proton delivery system techniques, leading to both pre-clinical and clinical trials and numerous patents. At Varian, she led a wide portfolio of software and hardware applications including oncology analytics tools, cloud-based quality assurance tools, knowledge-based treatment planning applications, and proton therapy systems.

Dr. Smith holds a Ph.D. in physics from the University of California, San Diego, where her research was initially focused on the intricate world of weak-interaction nuclear physics and computational simulations of the Big Bang, providing valuable insights into the universe's complexities. Dr. Smith's journey took a profound turn when her aunt underwent radiation therapy for breast cancer. Experiencing radiation oncology firsthand, Dr. Smith became fascinated with the intersection of physics and medicine in healthcare. She embarked on a postdoctoral fellowship at UCSD's Radiation Oncology department, focusing on GPU-accelerated online adaptive treatment planning and workflow tools.

About Fuse Oncology

Fuse Oncology delivers SaaS solutions that break down healthcare workflow and data silos to create a seamless experience for clinicians in radiation oncology. By placing the broader electronic medical record system at the center of the architecture, Fuse eliminates duplicative and inefficient efforts to enable a future where oncology care moves at the speed of patients. For more information about FuseDocs and its features, visit FuseOnc.com. Stay updated on our latest developments by following us on LinkedIn @fuseoncology.

