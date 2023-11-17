Myrtle Beach Invites Visitors to Celebrate 12 Days of Beachmas

A Dozen Reasons to Head to The Grand Strand This Holiday Season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. , Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 60 miles of sun-soaked coastline and an abundance of holiday cheer, Myrtle Beach, S.C., offers an array of seasonal activities and memory-making experiences for visitors of all ages.

Visit Myrtle Beach has put together the 12 Days of Beachmas – a list of festive and unique seasonal experiences.

"From seasonal cuisine to live entertainment and light shows, The Beach is the place to experience and create holiday traditions," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "We're excited to bring back many of our annual events this year while also offering new, festive ways to explore The Beach with your family and friends."

To highlight just a handful of activities the Grand Strand has to offer this winter, Visit Myrtle Beach has put together the 12 Days of Beachmas – a list of 12 festive and unique experiences that every visitor should check twice! Explore the region's array of seasonal adventures with the following:

Holiday Horseback Riding: Giddy-up, let's go! Explore miles of scenic coastline with a one-of-a-kind adventure on horseback. Inlet Point Plantation offers custom horseback rides along the beach at sunset for a truly memorable holiday tradition. : Giddy-up, let's go! Explore miles of scenic coastline with a one-of-a-kind adventure on horseback.offers custom horseback rides along the beach at sunset for a truly memorable holiday tradition. Winter Wonderland at The Beach: Winter Wonderland at The Beach is back – and it's bigger, brighter and beachier than ever before! Winter Wonderland lights will be displayed nightly Nov. 24, 2023 , through Jan. 1, 2024 , from 5 to 9 p.m. The Winter Wonderland Festival will take place Dec. 1 - 3, 2023 , in Plyler Park along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk with spectacular activities like the free Winter Wonderland Drone Show and S'mores on the Boardwalk to warm up your holiday season. is back – and it's bigger, brighter and beachier than ever before! Winter Wonderland lights will be displayed nightly, through, fromThewill take place, in Plyler Park along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk with spectacular activities like the free Winter Wonderland Drone Show and S'mores on the Boardwalk to warm up your holiday season. Dazzling Holiday Shows & Live Entertainment: Immerse yourself in the joy of the season at major holiday shows such as The Carolina Opry Christmas Special , or sing along to all your favorite, festive tunes at one of The Beach's many live music venues . : Immerse yourself in the joy of the season at major holiday shows such as, or sing along to all your favorite, festive tunes at one of The Beach's many Seasonal Strolls: Stretch your legs and take in the beauty of Brookgreen Gardens , offering beautiful, botanical displays, an on-site zoo, fascinating historical sites and stunning art collections. Insider's tip: If you didn't score tickets to the spectacular Nights of A Thousand Candles , a daytime trip is the perfect opportunity to explore Brookgreen Gardens in December. : Stretch your legs and take in the beauty of, offering beautiful, botanical displays, an on-site zoo, fascinating historical sites and stunning art collections. Insider's tip: If you didn't score tickets to the spectacular, a daytime trip is the perfect opportunity to explore Brookgreen Gardens in December. Ripley's Festival of Trees: Celebrate the heritage and diversity of the United States with a dazzling display of themed trees adorned in decorations and ornaments representing the 55 states and territories – the South Carolina tree is over 18 feet tall! Event included with general admission to Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach , Nov. 10 – Dec. 31, 2023 . : Celebrate the heritage and diversity ofwith a dazzlingadorned in decorations and ornaments representing the 55 states and territories – thetree is over 18 feet tall! Relaxing Spa Packages: Unwind and treat yourself to an end-of-the-year relaxation package at one of Myrtle Beach's many first-class spa resorts and retreats , offering a large selection of classic and unique wellness treatments. : Unwind and treat yourself to an end-of-the-year relaxation package at one ofmany first-class, offering a large selection of classic and unique wellness treatments. Say 'Cheers' to the Year: Make a toast to the year on the Myrtle Beach Beer Trail , which takes you on a tour of the area's best, local breweries, brewpubs and craft brew experiences. Check off your trail stops on the Trail Pass for an opportunity to win fun prizes along the way! : Make a toast to the year on the, which takes you on a tour of the area's best, local breweries, brewpubs and craft brew experiences. Check off your trail stops on the Trail Pass for an opportunity to win fun prizes along the way! Gifts Galore: From local mercantile and artisanal offerings to high-end boutiques and national outlets, Myrtle Beach has shopping experiences to fulfill every wish list. : From local mercantile and artisanal offerings to high-end boutiques and national outlets,hasto fulfill every wish list. Festive Light Shows: Feast your eyes on dazzling holiday light shows throughout the Grand Strand. At The Great Christmas Light Show located in the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex ( Nov. 20 – Dec. 30, 2023 ) adventure through over 500 magical light displays and take a stroll through Santa's village while sipping a delicious, hot cup of cocoa. Downtown Conway's Celebration of Lights is also sure to delight with more opportunities to see Santa while marveling at the array of lights (Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 30 – Dec. 24, 2023 ). : Feast your eyes on dazzling holiday light shows throughout the Grand Strand. Atlocated in the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complexadventure through over 500 magical light displays and take a stroll through Santa's village while sipping a delicious, hot cup of cocoa.is also sure to delight with more opportunities to see Santa while marveling at the array of lights Winter Wildlife: Discover Myrtle Beach's stunning, seasonal flora and fauna and surround yourself with nature at numerous wildlife sanctuaries and parks across the region, including Huntington Beach State Park , which is known as a top spot for East Coast bird watching. : Discover Myrtle Beach's stunning, seasonal flora and fauna and surround yourself with nature at numerous wildlife sanctuaries and parks across the region, including, which is known as a top spot for East Coast bird watching. Seasonal Cuisine: Sample flavorful local fare at one of the 2,000-plus mouthwatering restaurants along the Grand Strand – from fresh seafood and traditional dishes to fusion fine dining and unique sweet treats, there's something to suit all taste buds at The Beach. : Sample flavorful local fare at one of the 2,000-plusalong the Grand Strand – from fresh seafood and traditional dishes to fusion fine dining and unique sweet treats, there's something to suit all taste buds at The Beach. Artful Celebrations: Marvel at awe-inspiring art installations and masterpieces at museums, galleries and numerous public spaces on the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail , featuring more than 100 stops that showcase the artistic talent of the region. : Marvel at awe-inspiring art installations and masterpieces at museums, galleries and numerous public spaces on the, featuring more than 100 stops that showcase the artistic talent of the region.

