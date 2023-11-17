Eight ITRI Technologies Honored at the 2023 R&D 100 Awards

HSINCHU, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ITRI , Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, was recognized for eight award-winning technologies at the 2023 R&D 100 Awards gala held in San Diego on November 16. This is the 16th consecutive year ITRI received the honor of the R&D 100 Awards, and eight awards is the second-highest number of awards won by a single organization this year. ITRI won five R&D 100 Awards for its manufacturing and sustainability technologies, and three R&D 100 Awards for its biomedical technologies.

ITRI President Edwin Liu expressed his excitement about ITRI's performance at the 2023 R&D 100 Awards. "We are honored to be recognized for the 16th consecutive year by the prestigious R&D 100 Awards, with eight winning innovations this year. Since 2008, ITRI has won 58 R&D 100 Awards. More than 90% of the winning technologies have been commercialized, showing that the innovations all have immense industry value. ITRI will continue to develop market-oriented R&D technologies and explore new opportunities to innovate a better future for society."

Commenting on ITRI's performance at the R&D 100 Awards, R&D World VP and Editorial Director Paul Heney highlighted the Institute's consistent excellence, emphasizing that its technologies are "not just gradual evolutions but real innovative breakthroughs." Heney suggested that ITRI's technologies have earned the "ultimate compliment" from judges who find themselves saying, "Why didn't I think of this," demonstrating ITRI's contribution to shaping the innovation landscape.

The Coordinated Supra-Molecule Complex (CSC) for Wet AMD Treatment , co-developed with TheratOcular Biotek , transforms the existing wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatment by replacing invasive injections with a non-intrusive eye drop, significantly reducing the risk of complications such as bleeding, infection, and anxiety associated with ocular needle injections. Its exceptional drug delivery to the posterior eyeball negates the need for lifelong eye injection, thus lowering the risk of infection and the need for frequent hospital visits. Empowering patients to take control of their treatment, this self-care approach enhances their overall quality of life.

The Novel Targeted Therapy for Glaucoma , co-developed with TheratOcular Biotek , is a dual-target eye drop that significantly improves trabecular meshwork blockage and facilitates the drainage of aqueous humor to regulate intraocular pressure (IOP). This dual-target drug overcomes prevailing limitations of side effects and surpasses existing medications with three times the efficacy in reducing IOP. In addition to its efficacy in treating glaucoma, it is suitable for individuals with elevated intraocular pressure.

Intelligent Radio Frequency Ablation (iRFA) , co-developed with Compal Electronics , is an advanced radiofrequency ablation (RFA) system integrated with an ultrasonic real-time imaging module. With this advantage, iRFA can perform electrode insertion guidance and postoperative ablation confirmation. Its adjustable RF electrode makes it easier for surgeons to adjust the ablation volume and direction, enabling pinpoint ablating accuracy. It treats solid tumors in the liver, lungs, pancreas, or thyroid nodules, as well as cardiovascular and neurological diseases, with smaller wounds and shorter recovery time.

The AI-Driven Optimization for Precision Manufacturing software significantly improves the accuracy of machine tools for high-precision manufacturing, reducing production errors, time, and costs. It enables high-precision and customized machining processes without the need for precise temperature control from the process environment (e.g., 25±4°C). Unlike manual adjustment, which takes at least 14 days, this software can be rapidly adjusted and calibrated within just 30 minutes.

The HEAD-Matrix ALD+ System streamlines semiconductor manufacturing by integrating multiple deposition processes into a single chamber, enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and sustainability. It meets the demands of high aspect ratios, multicomponent uniformity, and precise application of thin films. Its versatility extends to OLED components, LED lighting, LCD backlight panels, solar photovoltaics, thin-film solid-state batteries, and 5G wireless communication devices.

O-RAN Energy-efficient Private Network Management Technology is the world's first 5G open radio access network (O-RAN) private network management system with energy savings. It was co-developed with leading electronics manufacturer PEGATRON Corporation , which includes this system in its 5G O-RAN products. This technology contributes to reducing energy consumption and can be used with any private network, field, or base station brand.

Smart Energy for a Sustainable Ecosystem (SENSE) is a collection of environmentally friendly recycling power solutions, which can triple the service life of various electric energy units, from batteries to energy storage, minimize energy loss by 35%, and reduce construction costs by 30%. SENSE was developed in partnership with CPC Corporation, Taiwan , a state-owned enterprise established in 1976 and one of the largest petroleum companies in Taiwan.

The VOC-3R System , co-developed with Taimide , a leading polyimide film manufacturer, offers a solution for volatile organic compound (VOC) recovery in manufacturing processes using organic solvents. Every kilogram of PI film produced led to approximately 5 to 6 kilograms of VOCs. The VOC-3R System successfully addresses this issue, effectively recovering solvents from exhaust gases with zero direct carbon emissions. This system is suitable for industries like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and coatings.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

