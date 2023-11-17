BlackBerry Announces Completion of Partial Debt Refinancing

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today confirmed that it has completed its previously-announced private placement of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% extendable convertible unsecured debentures to certain controlled affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. The debentures will mature on February 15, 2024, with an option for the parties to extend the maturity date to May 15, 2024, by mutual agreement.

