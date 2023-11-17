2023 Rally Benefit Bash Raises $2.9 M for Childhood Cancer Research

16TH Annual Fundraising Event Was Sponsored by Delta Air Lines

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 10, Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research hosted its 16th Annual Benefit Bash, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, and raised more than $2.9 million in critical funding for advances in childhood cancer.

Rally Foundation Benefit Bash 2023 (PRNewswire)

This brings the total funds raised by this event to $16,761,160.

Dr. Henry Ting, Chief Health Officer at Delta Air Lines, and Jeff Arnold, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Sharecare, served as the Corporate Chairmen of the event, held annually, to raise funds for additional cutting-edge dual peer-reviewed childhood cancer research projects.

"I've seen the transformative impact that innovation can have on saving lives, and I am so inspired by the Rally Team's relentless passion to raise awareness and much needed funds to treat and ultimately cure childhood cancer," said Sharecare's Arnold. "Following this year's event, I'm very grateful for the generosity of everyone who has devoted their time and resources to advance the Rally Foundation's mission."

"I was so honored to serve as co-chair of this year's Rally Bash. It was an inspiring night, and I was humbled to see so many in the room unite to build a brighter future for children with cancer," said Delta's Dr. Ting. "We are grateful for the support to fund life changing grants and moved by the families who bravely shared their stories."

Dean Crowe, Founder and CEO of Rally, thanked Delta Air Lines and Sharecare as well as all other sponsors, noting: "I am absolutely thrilled by the overwhelming support for Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research at this year's Benefit Bash. We are so grateful to everyone who supported our event and want to especially thank Henry and Jeff for their leadership which played a pivotal role in our success. Thank you to all our sponsors and guests who gave generously throughout the evening. Together, we will find better treatments and, ultimately, cures for childhood cancer. This was certainly a night to remember!"

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Atlanta Braves All Star, Chipper Jones, was honored at the event for his long-time support of Rally. Top sponsors included: Delta Air Lines, RTX, Adonis Partners, Airbus, American Express, the Atlanta Hawks, Consello, Cox Enterprises, Deloitte, Delta Vacations, Forbes Travel Guide, Kaiser Permanente of Georgia, OTG, Penske, Sabre and Sharecare.

About Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research:

Every day, 47 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with childhood cancer. Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to help scientists find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures.

Rally Foundation has awarded $29.4 million in grants since its founding in 2005. Rally Foundation has also successfully advocated for and secured more than $144 million from the U.S. Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) given directly to researchers specifically for cancers in children, adolescents and young adults.

Rally Foundation has the highest rating from Charity Navigator and GuideStar and it has received the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence. For every dollar raised, 93 cents supports Rally Foundation's mission.

To learn more about Rally Foundation, visit www.rallyfoundation.org and follow Rally Foundation on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn.

#RallyOn

#GOLDSTRONG

(PRNewsfoto/Rally Foundation for Childhood) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research