StrongMind(SM) Announces Integration with Clever for StrongMind SEL

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in designing and delivering innovative digital learning solutions for over 20 years, StrongMind today announces a new integration with Clever for StrongMind SEL. StrongMind SEL is a social emotional learning (SEL) tool for grades K-12 that leverages technology to embolden student SEL growth through personalized learning. Delivered in "snack-sized" modules, the SEL tool is flexible and can be easily used by teachers, advisors, counselors, and other school professionals.

The StrongMind SEL integration with Clever facilitates easy-to-use Single Sign On (SSO) and rostering for users, leading to seamless implementation. Getting started is simple, requiring only student name, grade, teachers, and sections. Students and teachers then sign into the SEL tool directly from Clever, without the need for an additional password. Training from StrongMind is also quick and easy and is supported by robust teacher resources in the product.

"The integration of Clever with StrongMind's SEL program marks a significant stride in enriching K-12 education. It's about empowering schools with more choices and simplifying technology integration. This collaboration not only enhances our social and emotional learning offerings but also underscores our commitment to seamless, impactful educational experiences. We're excited to set this new standard in educational innovation and ease of use for both educators and students," said Derek Neighbors, Senior Vice President for Product and Engineering at StrongMind.

StrongMind SEL offers an extensive library of online, bite-sized lessons – each just about five minutes long and targeted to a specific SEL skill. Teachers can tailor learning by sharing single lessons or creating lesson playlists for individual students, the whole class, or to specific student groups. Students also have full access to the searchable library to explore and complete media-rich lessons independently, building agency to direct their own social emotional growth.

StrongMind SEL is Digital-Promise certified for research-based design. The SEL lessons align to all five core competencies outlined by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning, (CASEL) and include direct instruction, student facing objectives, SEL vocabulary, and practice activities with real-time feedback. Student surveys are also included so students can rate their own SEL capacity and see growth over time.

The SEL modules are digitally-delivered and mobile-enabled, making StrongMind SEL compatible with any instructional model – online, hybrid, or in-person. Since StrongMinded requires minimal training, and is user-friendly for both teachers and students, it can be implemented quickly and students can grow SEL skills that support academic achievement. A student dashboard showing real-time progression is included to encourage growth and motivate usage. Teacher dashboards are also included to support personalization and understanding of student usage and SEL progression.

