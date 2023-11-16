PDI and GasBuddy Release Latest "Tracking Convenience Report: From the Pump to the C-Store"

Data reveals that convenience retailers need to focus on fundamentals after experiencing significant tailwinds behind the rise of in-store sales

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, today released the latest edition of its c-store trends report, "Tracking Convenience Report: From the Pump to the C-Store," an analysis of key findings in the convenience retail and fuel market.

According to PDI data, three key categories experienced high growth in 2023: alternative snacks, liquor, and wine.

The report encompasses data from PDI and GasBuddy, a PDI company, covering everything from sales trends to consumer "mission mindsets" to some of the hottest product categories in 2023. The latest assessment also provides key insights for retailers and CPG brands, along with actionable opportunities to improve business results. These opportunities include tips on how to convert visitors from the pump to the store, increase overall foot traffic, leverage CPG-funded promotions, and identify product growth areas such as beer subcategories.

Key insights from the report include:

Increase units per basket for foundational growth. During 2023, convenience retailers experienced significant tailwinds behind the rise of in-store sales (up 2.2%), spend per basket (up 3.9%), and average price per unit (up 4.1%). But most of this growth has been driven by persistent inflation.





Get to know the in-store consumer mindset. Store trips were down 1.7% in 2023, but the overall percentage of shoppers spending 5 to 10 minutes per trip in the store has grown year-over-year. Many consumers are displaying a different mindset at different times of the day.





"Evolving trends in the convenience retail landscape are reshaping customer behaviors, but today fuel stops remain the primary driver of convenience store visits," said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy. "In light of today's unpredictable fuel market, retailers should adapt their approach to entice fuel customers to explore the store, especially during peak visit hours, in order to drive sales growth and increase customer engagement."

"This year, the retail landscape is defined by modest growth in in-store sales, primarily driven by price inflation rather than more trips or larger baskets," said Greg Crow, VP of Insights at PDI. "To thrive in this environment, convenience retailers need to get creative in how they approach balancing convenience and value to address consumer concerns about rising costs. Utilizing data-driven strategies is key to maintaining shopper engagement and building customer loyalty."

To learn more, please view the full "Tracking Convenience Report: From the Pump to the C-Store" document.

