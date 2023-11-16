Google Cloud Launches New Vertex AI Search Capabilities for Media and Entertainment Companies

Vertex AI Search for media's recommendations capabilities are now generally available, helping to improve audience experiences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced new Vertex AI Search capabilities that are purpose-built to help media and entertainment companies give audiences more personalized experiences. Recommendations are our first generally available capabilities, providing media companies with generative AI-powered recommendations that will keep audiences engaged by delivering personalized content recommendations that speak directly to consumers' individual interests.

More than 71% of consumers expect to receive personalized interactions, and 76% get frustrated when that doesn't happen (source: McKinsey ). With recommendations, companies can address this frustration, while also benefiting from more meaningful engagement on their platforms. According to a recent Harris Poll study commissioned by Google Cloud, 79% of respondents report having kept a subscription after discovering new content. By providing more personalized content recommendations, media and entertainment companies can increase time spent on their platforms, which can lead to higher revenue and retention.

"Vertex AI Search is becoming an essential tool for media and entertainment companies, helping them improve and deepen audience engagement," said Anil Jain, managing director, Strategic Consumer Industries, Google Cloud. "The new capabilities launched today will provide personalized recommendations for content using gen AI, which can help media companies better engage, grow, and retain their audiences."

Google Cloud is committed to investing in the development of new technologies that are specifically designed to help media and entertainment companies better distribute and monetize their digital content. The new Vertex AI Search capabilities build upon Google's proven track record for developing successful video streaming platforms like YouTube and news aggregator services like Google News, as well as personalized product recommendations for e-commerce.

"Ensuring audience engagement is critical to our business, and gen AI holds the key to delivering personalized experiences that elevate our connection with viewers," says Robin Chacko, EVP Direct to Consumer, STARZ. "With Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search for media and recommendations capabilities, we can deliver tailored content that truly speaks to our viewers' unique interests."

The new recommendations capabilities within Vertex AI Search combine a variety of advanced AI techniques to generate personalized recommendations for content, including:

Real-time user behavior : Vertex AI Search considers user behavior, such as the articles read and videos viewed, to identify patterns. This translates to recommendations that predict content the user is more likely to engage with. And by working in real-time, the recommendations capabilities can quickly adapt to new viewers and also take into consideration different moods and intentions of a user during any given session.

Content similarity: Vertex AI Search compares the content of different articles, videos, and other pieces of content to identify similarities, allowing it to generate recommendations for content similar to what the user has already viewed.

Vertex AI Search is fully managed and continually improved by Google Cloud. It can be integrated into consumer touchpoints, including web, TV, mobile, newsletters, and more, using an easy-to-use API. This can allow media and entertainment companies of all kinds to focus their engineering teams on new, differentiated opportunities while still providing cutting-edge personalized recommendations.

To learn more about the recommendations capabilities offered by Vertex AI Search for media and entertainment companies, visit cloud.google.com/recommendations .

