Zurich Insurance Partners with Healthcare2U to Introduce Innovative Gap Product for Enhanced Healthcare Membership

The Introduction of a Gap Plan Reimburses Covered Expenses and Provides Members with Financial Peace of Mind When Paying a High Deductible on Their Major Medical Plan

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Healthcare2U, a nationally leading Direct Primary Care (DPC) organization, and Zurich Insurance, a renowned global insurance provider, announced an industry-leading initiative aimed at relieving the stress brought on by high deductibles associated with major medical insurance plans. To address affordability and accessibility for thousands of Americans, the two companies are introducing a Gap product solution tailored to offer members enhanced benefits toward deductibles on their current major medical insurance plans.

The new Gap product, aptly named "GAPCare Advantage," is designed to address increasing health insurance costs by providing an effective solution to help ease the financial burden of deductibles. This collaboration leverages the expertise of both Healthcare2U and Zurich Insurance to deliver a comprehensive offering that ensures members have access to the care they need without the worry of high out-of-pocket expenses.

"We are excited to collaborate with Zurich Insurance to introduce GAPCare Advantage," said Andy Bonner, President and CEO of Healthcare2U. "This product stems from a dedication to providing innovative and comprehensive healthcare solutions. By combining our expertise, we aim to offer our members a reliable and affordable way to manage healthcare expenses and focus on their health and well-being."

GAPCare Advantage is set to propel the healthcare landscape by offering:

Dedicated Deductible Coverage: Members will benefit from a specialized plan that helps cover deductibles on their existing major medical insurance plans, ensuring that they receive necessary medical care without incurring significant financial strain.

Seamless Integration: The product seamlessly integrates with Healthcare2U's existing suite of healthcare services, providing a holistic approach to healthcare management that focuses on affordable preventive care.

Flexible Options: GAPCare Advantage offers flexible options that cater to various individual and family needs, empowering members with a plan that aligns with their unique healthcare requirements.

Through this strategic partnership, Healthcare2U and Zurich Insurance are committed to delivering a transformative solution that not only enhances healthcare access but also contributes to the overall well-being and peace of mind of members.

GAPCare Advantage comes at a time when the cost of healthcare in the U.S. is higher than ever, and families are struggling to find affordable options to manage their health.

The partnership represents a promising step forward in addressing the evolving healthcare needs of individuals and families. With a commitment to excellence, both organizations are poised to make a lasting impact on the healthcare industry by delivering cutting-edge solutions that prioritize affordability, accessibility, and quality care.

About Healthcare2U

Healthcare2U is a membership-based, hybrid direct primary care (DPC) organization that ensures employers of all sizes and structures have nationwide access to affordable, consistent, and quality primary care over 40% below the average cost of traditional DPC practices operating in the market today. Through our proprietary Private Physician Network (PPN)™, Healthcare2U promotes healthy living by detecting, treating, and managing acute and chronic conditions before the onset of serious illness. Healthcare2U is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is available nationwide. For more information, visit www.healthc2u.com . Follow us on Twitter @Healthc2U and LinkedIn at Healthcare2U.

