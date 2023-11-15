G FUEL, Gearbox, and Gunfire Games Join Forces to Survive The Root with "Remnant II" Energy Drink

Grab the Exclusive G FUEL Mudtooth's Tonic Collector's Box for an Energy-Packed Journey Through the World of Remnant II

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, the leader in game-changing energy drinks, announced today that its epic collaboration with Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games' third-person survival shooter Remnant II is now available at GFUEL.com. Fans can pick up G FUEL Mudtooth's Tonic in a limited-edition Collector's Box and 40-Serving Tub while supplies last.

The G FUEL Mudtooth's Tonic Collector's Box is a gateway to the realm of Remnant II, where the action never stops and the malicious enemy known as The Root never sleeps. While you are immersed in the epic battles and lore, G FUEL has you covered the minute you open the box. You'll unveil a brand-new 24 oz Shaker Cup, a companion ready to stand by your side through every sweat-inducing battle. But the real magic happens in every sip as you celebrate the triumphant return of G FUEL's delicious, fan-favorite Peach Iced Tea!

"All of us at Gunfire Games are thrilled to partner with G FUEL," said David Adams, Remnant II Game Director and President of Gunfire Games. "We hope Remnant II fans like this collab!"

G FUEL Mudtooth's Tonic Energy Formula isn't just a drink; it's your secret weapon as you traverse the multiverse's toughest terrains. It's sugar free and brimming with antioxidants sourced from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving offers a mere 15 calories, but it brings a substantial 140 mg of caffeine. It's a formula designed to fuel your gaming journey, offering energy, focus, and endurance to help you conquer the unforgiving terrains of Remnant II.

"I'm a fan of challenging experiences that require an elevated level of performance. Remnant II delivers on that in a big way, which makes it a perfect collab for G FUEL," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "With our Remnant II-inspired flavor, we're on a mission to immerse fans in the heart-pounding excitement of the game while helping to deliver the energy- and focus-boosting benefits they've come to expect from G FUEL."

Now's the time to seize the moment, dodge incoming attacks with precision, max out your health bar, and secure G FUEL Mudtooth's Tonic now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 352,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision Blizzard, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Toei Animation Inc., Rare Ltd., Disney, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Gearbox Publishing

Founded in 2016, Gearbox Publishing was established with the goal of helping developers around the world bring their products to market while retaining their unique creative visions. The mission began with the critically-acclaimed Homeworld Remastered Collection for PC, and has since been followed by many partnerships that include Hello Neighbor, Astroneer, We Happy Few, Star Trek Online, Neverwinter, REMNANT: From the Ashes, the Torchlight series, Have a Nice Death, Risk of Rain 2, Tribes of Midgard, and PlayStation® 5 launch title, Godfall. Gearbox Publishing remains committed to its mission to entertain the world and become the most developer-friendly publisher in the industry. The Gearbox Entertainment Company is a proud member of the Embracer Group AB family of companies, which is publicly traded at Nasdaq First North (EMBRAC B). For more information, visit www.gearboxpublishing.com.

About Gunfire Games, LLC

Gunfire Games is a PC, console and VR game developer based in Austin, Texas. The studio's core team grew from the ashes of Vigil Games, best known for creating the Darksiders franchise as well as the best-selling Oculus Rift title, Chronos. Founded with a passion for creating games with great worlds, the team continues this mission with Remnant II. For more information about Gunfire Games and Remnant II visit https://gunfiregames.com.

