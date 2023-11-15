Black Friday Deals: New Subscription Box for Fitness Enthusiasts Unveiled

Industry leaders Nutrishop and Gainz Box join forces to deliver new box of goodies just in time for the holidays

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all health and fitness enthusiasts. The perfect gift for yourself or like-minded loved ones has just arrived, thanks to a key collaboration between Nutrishop and Gainz Box. Introducing ShopBox, a revolutionary subscription box that seamlessly merges Nutrishop's premium nutritional supplements with curated fitness essentials. BONUS! Right now, ShopBox comes with a special Black Friday promotional discount.

ShopBoxFitness.com (PRNewswire)

Visit ShopBoxFitness.com and use the promo code GIFT25 to get 25% off your very first subscription box.

"ShopBox is not just a subscription box; it's a commitment to providing our customers with the best in fitness and nutrition," said Nutrishop founder and CEO Bryon McLendon. "And what better way to kick off the holidays than with exclusive Black Friday savings for those diving into the ShopBox experience for the first time!"

BLACK FRIDAY EXCLUSIVE OFFER

Today through Cyber Monday (November 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PST), visit ShopBoxFitness.com and use the promo code GIFT25 to get 25% off your very first subscription box. Whether it's for yourself or you want to gift a ShopBox to someone else, don't miss this special introductory offer!

WHAT IS SHOPBOX?

ShopBox represents a fusion of Nutrishop's decades-long commitment to health and wellness with Gainz Box's expertise in delivering curated fitness goodies through a subscription service. Each ShopBox provides two full-sized nutritional supplements from Nutrishop along with a selection of the fitness industry's hottest and most unique products. Items may include fitness apparel such as joggers, shorts and T-shirts, stylish accessories, educational resources, tasty snacks, and more.

"We thought it was the perfect storm to come together," said Brian Ellis, founder of Gainz Box of partnering with McLendon to create ShopBox. "And, boom! We have this super sleek, amazing box that packs a ton of value."

ShopBox is shipped out seasonally (one per quarter for a total of four boxes annually). Valued at $235+, each ShopBox is offered for the heavily discounted price of $79.99 plus shipping.

"I think ShopBox is groundbreaking for the health and fitness community, whatever the goals may be," said EMT professional/nutrition coach Daniel Rivas of LaVerne, Calif., who was one of 100 fitness influencers specially chosen to be the first to get their hands on the new ShopBox. "When I opened the box to see the variety of products, I quickly realized it was so much more than any other subscription service I have ever received. Being an all-in-one-box kind of deal – instead of just one product from one company – makes it enticing for me and I'm sure anyone else who is interested."

WHY A SUBSCRIPTION BOX?

Globe Newswire recently reported that the global subscription box market is expected to skyrocket to $59.77 billion in 2027 (up from $26.79 billion in 2022). Subscribers say they like the thrill of surprise when opening a box crafted just for them. As each box conveniently shows up on the doorstep, it's like celebrating the holidays all over again.

"As our lives become busier, subscription boxes continue to redefine convenience, excitement, and personalization, offering a trend that shows no signs of slowing down," said Ellis, who has been in the subscription box industry for a decade. "ShopBox offers an exciting opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to enhance their wellness journey with premium products at an unbeatable price."

Order soon at ShopBoxFitness.com to ensure shipments arrive in time for the holidays. If you have additional questions, please visit ShopBox's FAQ page.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

Black Friday Exclusive Offer: Go to ShopBoxFitness.com now through Cyber Monday, and use the promo code GIFT25 to get 25% off your first ShopBox order! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutrishop