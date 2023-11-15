84 Lumber Welcomes 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Morgantown, West Virginia on its way to Washington, D.C.

In celebration of the season of giving, 84 Lumber announces $100,000 donation to West Virginia Fisher House, a nonprofit that provides a free "home away from home" for families of veterans receiving medical care

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas came early this year as 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, along with the company's leadership team, store associates, customers, vendor partners and national, state, and local dignitaries, welcomed the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Morgantown, West Virginia. This is the second year 84 Lumber has been the presenting sponsor of what affectionately is known as "The People's Tree."

84 Lumber Welcomes the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Morgantown, WV (PRNewswire)

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year, a tradition that began in 1970 when Monongahela National Forest provided the first tree on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service. This year, Monongahela National Forest is providing the tree once again.

The project is made possible with support from partners like 84 Lumber, along with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as from volunteers locally and across the nation. The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program creates the opportunity to spotlight public lands with billions of trees across diverse ecosystems.

84 Lumber hosted a special stopover for the tree at its newly expanded location in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Earl L Core Road. 84 Lumber has a total of 14 locations in West Virginia.

"84 Lumber is proud to sponsor the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree that brings so many people joy throughout the holidays," said 84 Lumber's owner and CEO, Maggie Hardy. "We're excited to welcome the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Morgantown, an area where we have expanded our presence to better serve our customers and the community."

Joining 84 Lumber in welcoming the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Morgantown were officials from national, state, and local government, with representatives from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's office. Regional representatives for Congressman Alex X. Mooney, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and Senator Joe Manchin also participated. Following the initial welcome event, 84 Lumber hosted a festive community event, full of fun, food, and activities, open to the public. Approximately 700 people attended to meet Santa, Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear, and to sign the truck banner.

This year's tree has been named "Wa'feem'tekwi" by the Shawnee Tribe. The name means "Bright Tree" in the Shawnee language. The Forest Service invited the Shawnee Tribe to name the tree as part of the ongoing celebration of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative and to honor the agency's unique nation-to-nation relationship with the Shawnee Tribe. After the holidays, the Shawnee Tribe will use wood from the tree at their ceremonial grounds in White Oak, Oklahoma.

As part of 84 Lumber's celebration of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as a symbol of hope, peace, and unity, the company also will honor military service people at a special stopover at the end of the tree's journey. Beautiful Christmas trees, fresh from local growers in West Virginia, will be presented by 84 Lumber as an early holiday gift to families at Joint Base Andrews, the final stop on the tree's journey to Washington, D.C., where it will be unwrapped and transported to the U.S. Capitol.

The tree will be displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., with a tree-lighting ceremony hosted by the Architect of the Capitol and Speaker of the House after Thanksgiving.

A $100,000 Holiday Gift to Military Veterans & Families

In a special tribute to veterans and military families, 84 Lumber announced a $100,000 donation for Friends of Fisher House of the Tri-State, benefiting the Huntington, West Virginia location at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center. The Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 96 comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee.

"We are honored to donate $100,000 to help the Huntington Fisher House," said Amy Smiley, Vice President of Marketing at 84 Lumber. "84 Lumber is committed to giving back to our community, but especially to our service members and their families," said Smiley. "We're proud of our ongoing partnership with the Fisher House, and this is just a small token of our support and gratitude for the families the organization will help serve."

The 13,270-square-foot Huntington house features 16 suites as well as communal areas for cooking, dining, relaxing and laundry. A Fisher House creates an instant community for its residents, united by their common mission of supporting a sick or injured loved one, but also provides individuals with a secure and private refuge after a long day at the hospital to rest and recharge. This Fisher House will serve veterans from southwestern West Virginia, southern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky.

84 Lumber has been a partner of the Fisher House Foundation since 2019. Fisher Houses have provided free temporary housing to 368,000 military and veterans' families since the program's inception in 1990. There are currently 96 houses across the U.S. and Europe, with several more under construction.

For related news, events, and information, visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com. To learn more about 84 Lumber, visit www.84lumber.com.

About the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 50-year tradition in which one of our 154 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible with support from partners including non-profit Choose Outdoors along with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small as well as volunteers locally and across America. For a list of 2023 sponsors and to join in the Christmas spirit, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com and @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops and engineered wood product centers in 35 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

84 Lumber Donates $100,000 to WV Fisher House. Pictured: Rory Leightner-Commercial Sales Director, Central Division, 84 Lumber, Amy Smiley-Vice President of Marketing, 84 Lumber, Joe Camp-Area Manager at 84 Lumber, and Jason Wyant- WV Fisher House General Manager (PRNewswire)

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season (PRNewswire)

