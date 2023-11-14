National Franchisor's 'Day of Impact' Spans 21 States, Two Continents

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National media franchisor The N2 Company (N2) recently held its annual "day of impact" known as N2GIVES Day . Always during the week of November 2 – as a nod to "N2" – the company's nearly 800 team members are encouraged to press pause on work to give back to their local community in whatever way they wish.

With 95% of N2's workforce operating remotely across the country, this single event makes an impact felt far and wide.

This year, team members across 21 states (and one in Okinawa, Japan) gave back in many different ways, including donating blood, participating in food drives, volunteering at schools and nursing homes, and donating hundreds of household and clothing items. N2's digital marketing team, Hyport Digital , kept the tradition alive with their annual "beach sweep," picking up litter and debris along the North Carolina coast.

N2GIVES Day is one of three main give-back programs of The N2 Company. As a national franchisor of popular community-centric print publications, N2 donates ad space to nonprofits to provide a free and impactful way of spreading their message to consumers in their market. The company also donates millions of dollars each year to fight human trafficking. Learn more about why N2 has become a major donor in this fight at www.n2gives.com .

