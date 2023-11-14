Moomoo Wins the Best Day Trading Software at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Ceremony

Moomoo Recognized for the 3rd Straight Year at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo, today announced it has won the Best Day Trading Software award at the 2023 Benzinga Global FinTech Awards Ceremony. For the third year in a row, moomoo was named a Benzinga Fintech award finalist in various categories.

This year, moomoo was nominated in seven categories: Best Brokerage App, Best Day Trading Software, Best Paper Trading Platform, Best Brokerage for Options Trading, Best Brokerage for Day Trading, Best Software for Swing Trading, Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders. To become the final winner of the best day trading software award highlighted moomoo's capabilities of empowering investors with essential tools and unique features.

"We are thrilled to win and grateful to Benzinga and the judges for recognizing moomoo once again at this year's Global FinTech Awards," said Justin Zacks, moomoo's VP of Strategy. "The Benzinga Fintech Listmakers showcase moomoo's superior offerings in daily investing and how technology leadership in the financial industry has been reshaping the retail investor landscape," Zacks added.

Moomoo's platform serves a diverse and growing market of day traders by offering efficient and feature-abundant tools such as concept stocks, heat map, and stock price movement rankings for pre-market, after-hour, and in the 5-minute frame. We provide a customizable interface, Level 2 data, daily short sell volume, short interest, and real-time options chain, enabling real-time insights crucial for informed day trading. Traders can benefit from a comprehensive suite of 60+ indicators, 38 drawing tools, and stock screeners that allow traders to screen by 100+ indicators as well as candlestick patterns. The market monitor and customizable alerts keep users updated on critical market movements even on the go.

In addition to its 0-commission stock and option trading benefits, starting this month to February 2024, moomoo is also waiving exchange proprietary fees for index options trading on its platform to make index options trading more inclusive to active moomoo customers. In this way, users can leverage all the moomoo premium tools while saving on fees designed to design their investment strategies.

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards aims to celebrate new, creative, innovative, and outstanding people, solutions, and companies in the Fintech industry. It formulates a seasoned group of judges (Benzinga editorial staff, industry leaders, and advisors in the space) to carefully vet all nominees. Judges score the nominees on a range of topics to determine who makes the Listmakers index, including: company background, accomplishments, successes, and more. The applicant with the highest score in each category will be recognized as the Ultimate Zinger in their respective category. For a full list of Benzinga's 2023 finalists and winners, please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards/winners/ To learn more about the award and selection process: https://www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards/awards/

