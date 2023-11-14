LendSure Launches Innovative Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan Program for Real Estate Investors

Enhanced Financial Solutions and Extended Investment Opportunities for Investors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendSure Mortgage Corp., a leading Non-QM wholesale lender, proudly introduces the Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan program to its comprehensive Non-QM loan solution toolkit. This innovative addition underscores LendSure's commitment to providing tailored financial solutions that assist brokers in better serving their investor clients.

The new program addresses a significant need in the industry, providing a pathway for borrowers to finance new investment properties without the immediate requirement to sell their existing assets.

"The addition of the Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan to our solution toolkit is an exciting development in the changing market," expressed Joseph Lydon, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director of LendSure Mortgage Corp. "By utilizing our 1031 Exchange solution, investors can seamlessly transition sale proceeds into new, similar investments, effectively deferring taxes on capital gains, providing a considerable strategic advantage for their financial growth."

Adding to the program's allure is the inclusion of a LendSure Bridge Loan. The bridge loan, requiring no payments until the maturity or sale of the relinquished property, provides investors with the necessary capital for down payments on replacement properties. This not only gives investors more flexibility but also helps them avoid missing out on potential replacement properties that may only be available for a short time.

The Reverse 1031 Bridge Loan program is designed to safeguard the tax benefits of a 1031 Exchange. While still subject to the same identification and exchange periods as a traditional 1031 Exchange, a Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan allows investors to ride the wave of continuous rent collection without the burden of mortgage payments. Additionally, it provides investors with the breathing room to make any property improvements and to get the very best price possible for their old property.

