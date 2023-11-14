From AI to Scaling A Million Dollar Business--Jobber's Second Season of "Masters of Home Service" Tackles Hotly Debated Topics and Provides Actionable Entrepreneurship Tips

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today released season 2 of "Masters of Home Service", the popular podcast series featuring a broad range of real, successful entrepreneurs who share practical advice on how to scale and improve a home service business while navigating the challenging economic realities of 2023.

Season 1 of the "Masters of Home Service" podcast is internationally ranked on over 25 charts. Hosted by Adam Sylvester, who started Charlottesville Lawn Care 10 years ago and Charlottesville Gutter Pros three years ago, the podcast provides advice on topics like mastering sales, branding your business for success, and how to recruit top talent that business owners in industries like lawn care, residential cleaning, plumbing, and electrical can action today.

"Scaling a business can be equally as hard as starting one," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "I know how lonely entrepreneurship can be from personal experience, and also how valuable it is to learn from others who've walked in my shoes. At Jobber we want to cultivate a network of support for home service entrepreneurs so that they can learn from one another, and the Masters of Home Service podcast is just one example of how we do that."

Episode 1 " How to Scale to a $1M Service Business '' features Dan Guest, owner of Guest Plumbing & HVAC, and Donovan Quensenberry, owner of DIV Cleaning Service. Listeners can stream it at Jobber.com/podcast , across platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and on YouTube. The 21 episodes, released weekly on Tuesdays, will discuss the following topics and more:

Highlighting the most useful AI tools and apps for home service businesses;

Harnessing Christmas light installation as a seasonal goldmine;

Turning employees into leaders and uncovering why top-performing employees leave;

Recruiting the next generation of home service pros;

Navigating the off-season with confidence;

Providing an Amazon-like customer service experience;

Supercharging your website and branding your business for success; and

Winning large, profitable contracts and securing returning customers

"Masters of Home Service" joins an extensive list of free and valuable content created by Jobber to help service pros build and scale their businesses, including: Jobber Grants , Jobber Summit , Jobber Academy , Salary Guides , and Jobber's Blue-Collar Report .

To learn more about the "Masters of Home Service" podcast, visit: jobber.com/podcast

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

