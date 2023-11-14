33Across Announces Promotion of Lisa Mollura to Chief Marketing Officer

A Decade-Long Dedication to 33Across, Mollura Drives 33Across' Marketing and Communications Strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across , an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announces Lisa Mollura's promotion from Vice President of Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With nearly a decade of commitment to the company, Mollura has played an integral role in the company's transformation, guiding the marketing and communications efforts for the company from a programmatic platform to a leading addressable infrastructure, propelled by the innovative identity solution, Lexicon .

Mollura played a pivotal role in crafting Lexicon's go-to-market strategy, to a solution enabling publishers to effortlessly monetize their inventory across major supply-side platforms. The company now enriches over 54 billion bids daily, establishing Lexicon as a universal identity resolution technology for all programmatic stakeholders.

"We are well into the final fourth quarter of the third-party cookie era and at a critical moment for the industry. To guide programmatic advertising's path forward, we need to ensure a transparent and secure transition to using alternative identifiers. 33Across has become a trusted resource, and I'm truly honored to become CMO," said Mollura. "I look forward to elevating 33Across' visibility as the go-to for addressable infrastructure."

In the last year, 33Across has achieved resounding success with the launch of the Cookie Alternative Report led by Mollura and her team. This report has emerged as a primary resource for understanding programmatic buying behavior for cookie alternative buy and sell-side trends versus third-party cookie transactions. This report has garnered attention from analysts, journalists, and industry experts, including recognition from various thought leaders like Insider Intelligence . Mollura's innovative approach includes the ability to simplify technical language into accessible themes and informative visuals.

"In the past ten years, Lisa has held and led every position in marketing at 33Across, excelling at every opportunity to improve our customer relations and corporate brand. Lisa's promotion to CMO is a recognition of her incredible talent, an unwavering dedication to our customers, and to our company. She continues to translate complex technical products into easy-to-understand solutions that drive business outcomes for our publisher and industry customers," said Eric Wheeler, CEO of 33Across.

Given 33Across' impressive growth, Mollura's proficiency in diverse marketing strategies plays an important role in the company's plan for further expansion. Prior to 33Across, Mollura held noteworthy roles at Rakuten Advertising and Zurich North America .

About 33Across

33Across powers the addressable infrastructure enabling programmatic advertising without cookies. 33Across' products like Lexicon , the identity solution created specifically to help publishers succeed without cookies, facilitate programmatic transactions for supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between.

For more information visit www.33across.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , and Twitter .

