Qohash Introduces New Remediation Features for Enhanced Data Security

Leading data security posture management (DSPM) provider, Qohash, introduces data remediation features to bolster organizations' security and risk management.

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Qohash , provider of the Qostodian DSPM platform, proudly announces the launch of its latest remediation features. With this addition, the Qostodian platform now offers end-to-end security workflows, encompassing data discovery, monitoring, and remediation, to significantly enhance organizations' security posture and risk management capabilities.

Qohash Logo (CNW Group/Qohash Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Qostodian integrates the entire risk management lifecycle, providing organizations with a streamlined approach to data security. From uncovering and assessing sensitive data to implementing remediation measures, the platform enables organizations to leverage data-driven insights, prioritize remediation actions, and enhance their overall risk management posture.

The Qostodian platform uniquely monitors and cross-references two fundamental risk elements to an organization: employees and sensitive data elements. Contrary to alternatives limited to file-level tracking, Qostodian goes one level deeper to track individual sensitive data elements, such as credit card and bank account numbers. By adding remediation capabilities, customers can now take action on this granular visibility and ensure maximum control over their highly sensitive data.

Qostodian's advanced remediation feature set introduces the ability to quarantine, restore, or delete risky sensitive files directly from the platform. This can be executed either manually or automatically as part of predefined workflows. This dynamic functionality offers considerable improvements in three critical areas.

Remediation flexibility: The quarantine feature allows for delayed decision-making, ensuring thorough consideration while immediately halting risk exposure and taking risky files away from users. Organizations can restore files if deemed safe or purge them entirely, providing complete control over data security.

Actionable insights: With Qostodian's granular insights, organizations gain invaluable information to make informed decisions on remediation actions. By tracking data elements rather than files, users can dive deep into the propagation history, understanding the full scope of potential risks. Armed with these insights, organizations can confidently determine whether to quarantine, restore, or delete critical data, ensuring effective and comprehensive risk management.

Streamlined risk reduction: Qostodian offers streamlined risk reduction through its automated workflows and actions, enabling organizations to continuously enhance their security posture. By leveraging these automated processes, Qostodian simplifies risk reduction and enhances overall security, from vulnerability identification to decisive actions.

This development signifies a pivotal progression in Qostodian's unique 'Data Custodianship' approach, laying a robust foundation for data governance. Designed to alleviate the tedium of continuous monitoring, it allows customers to concentrate on managing their business value chains, policies, and procedures. Meanwhile, Qostodian ensures the continuous and vigilant monitoring of sensitive data, reinforcing its commitment to transforming data risk management from a task into a seamless journey toward secure data governance.

For more information on Qohash's Qostodian DSPM platform and its expanded capabilities, visit qohash.com .

About Qohash

Qohash is a leader in data security software development, delivering innovative and user-friendly security technologies that provide businesses with visibility and control over their sensitive customer data. Since its founding in 2018, Qohash has rapidly scaled its operations to offer solutions that empower organizations to maintain continuous oversight of their security posture. Currently available in the U.S. and Canada, Qohash's mission is to protect the world's most sensitive data.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qohash Inc.