The Joint Chiropractic Announces its "Back Friday" Deal

-Patients Receive Additional Chiropractic Visits with Purchase of Care Package-

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans experience an influx of stress and anxiety as the holidays approach. Between putting up seasonal decorations, traveling long distances, and endless cooking, there are a lot of physical, mental, and chemical stressors that may lead to aches and pains. To support overall health during this busy time of the year, The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced today its "Back Friday" offering.

The Joint Corp. logo (PRNewsfoto/The Joint Corp.) (PRNewswire)

From Nov. 13 through Nov. 30, patients can receive one additional chiropractic visit with the purchase of a 6-visit package, two additional chiropractic visits with the purchase of a 10-visit package, or four additional chiropractic visits with the purchase of a 20-visit package.

Amidst this hustle and bustle of the holiday season, the need for chiropractic care becomes even more apparent. The physical demands of hanging decorations, carrying heavy shopping bags, and the strain of long hours spent on the road or in the kitchen can take a toll on our bodies. Chiropractic care can provide crucial support during these times, helping to alleviate aches, pains, and discomfort that can arise from these holiday activities. By ensuring that our bodies are in proper alignment and functioning optimally, chiropractic care promotes better overall health and well-being, allowing us to fully enjoy and embrace the holiday spirit.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care, and accommodating hours of operation, including evenings and weekends.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from growing children and teen athletes to working parents and active seniors, can take advantage of regular chiropractic care.

To find one of our chiropractors near you, visit thejoint.com.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

*Offer valid 11/13/2023 - 11/30/2023. Restrictions apply, see clinic for details. Initial visit includes consultation, exam and adjustment. Offer and offer value may vary for Medicare eligible patients. NC: IF YOU DECIDE TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL TREATMENT, YOU HAVE THE LEGAL RIGHT TO CHANGE YOUR MIND WITHIN THREE DAYS AND RECEIVE A REFUND. (N.C. Gen. Stat. 90-154.1). FL & KY: THE PATIENT AND ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL (RESCIND) PAYMENT OR BE REIMBURSED FOR ANY OTHER SERVICE, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT WHICH IS PERFORMED AS A RESULT OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED OR REDUCED FEE SERVICES, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT. (FLA. STAT. 456.02) (201 KAR 21:065). Subject to additional state statutes and regulations. See clinic for chiropractor(s)' name and license info. Clinics managed and/or owned by franchisee or Prof. Corps. Restrictions may apply to Medicare eligible patients. Individual results may vary.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Joint Corp.