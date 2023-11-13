Emirates Orders Nearly 100 More Boeing Widebody Airplanes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Emirates announced today that the world's largest 777 operator has placed an order for 90 777X airplanes, including 55 777-9 and 35 777-8 jets. The new order, which increases Emirates' 777X family backlog to 205 planes, was announced during the Dubai Airshow at a signing event attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group; and Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Boeing and Emirates announced today that the world’s largest 777 operator has placed an order for 90 777X airplanes, including 55 777-9 and 35 777-8 jets. (PRNewswire)

In addition, Emirates updated its 787 Dreamliner order book to better align future capacity to demand. The airline is buying five more 787 jets – growing its 787 backlog to 35 – while converting 30 787-9s to 20 787-8 and 10 787-10 airplanes.

"Emirates is the biggest operator of Boeing 777 aircraft, and today's order cements that position," said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group. "We've been closely involved in the 777 program since its start up until this latest generation of 777X aircraft. The 777 has been central to Emirates' fleet and network strategy of connecting cities on all continents non-stop to Dubai. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Boeing and look forward to the first 777-9 joining our fleet in 2025."

Boeing's relationship with Emirates dates back to the airline's first 777 order in 1992. Today, Emirates has nearly 150 777 jets in its fleet. Based on the most successful twin-aisle airplane ever, the 777, the 777X family is designed to maximize efficiency and environmental performance by 25%, while providing an exceptional onboard experience.

"This order is an incredible vote of confidence in Boeing's highly efficient widebody family and the versatility of our 777X and 787 airplanes to meet Emirates' needs for global long-haul travel," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 777-9 and 777-8 are the perfect airplanes to support Emirates' growth, improving environmental performance and unmatched payload capability along the way."

The 777-9 will be the largest and most fuel-efficient twin-engine jet in the world, with the lowest operating cost per seat of any commercial airplane. Opening new growth opportunities for airlines, the 777-9 seats 426 passengers in a typical two-class configuration, with a range of 13,510 km (7,295 nautical miles).

The 777-8 seats 395 passengers with a range capability of up to 16,190 km (8,745 nautical miles). The 777-8 also offers airlines more revenue potential through more payload and improved fuel efficiency on short and long flights.

The 777X family also provides unmatched passenger comfort with a wider cabin and interiors that provide better humidity levels, a smoother ride and more natural light.

The 787 is the industry's most versatile widebody jet, operating with superior efficiency and comfort across all network segments. The enhanced efficiency and performance of the 787 family reduce fuel use and emissions by up to 25% compared to today's similarly sized airplanes. Passengers enjoy a better experience with the largest windows of any jet, air that is more humid and pressurized at a lower cabin altitude for greater comfort, and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride.

Boeing's 2023 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts widebody airplanes will comprise 45% of deliveries to Middle East airlines over the next 20 years ─ the highest regional percentage worldwide. Many airlines in the region provide service between major global population centers and as a result, a higher proportion of widebody aircraft are needed to carry larger passenger volumes.

