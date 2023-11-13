Elah Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of Third Quarter 2023 Report to Stockholders, Renewal of Stockholder Rights Agreement

Financial Statements for Q3 2023 & Continued Protection of Tax Assets

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) announces that it has released its interim unaudited financial statements and disclosure report for the third quarter of 2023.

In addition, Elah announces that its Board of Directors has renewed the Company's stockholder rights agreement, which limits accumulations of 5% or more of the Company's common stock without Board approval, for the continued protection of the Company's tax assets. The Board adopted the Third Amended and Restated Rights Agreement as of November 2, 2023 to replace the expiring Second Amended and Restated Rights Agreement without other material edit.

The Q3 financial report, the Third Amended and Restated Rights Agreement, and additional company information can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases and Corporate Documents sections of the website.

About Elah Holdings

Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a reorganized holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."

