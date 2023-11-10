This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including IBM's AI venture fund and Sony's new Alpha 9 III camera.
- IBM Launches $500 Million Enterprise AI Venture Fund
With a differentiated model and strategy consisting of domain expertise from across IBM and a dedicated portfolio development team, the IBM Enterprise AI Venture Fund will invest in current and future AI leaders that are helping businesses around the world realize the potential of AI for business.
- Deloitte Unveils 2023 North America Technology Fast 500™ Rankings
"While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader.
- SOSi Awarded $63 Million Task Order to Deliver Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities to the Defense Intelligence Enterprise
SOSi's scientific, software engineering, and analytic services will help the Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC) streamline and expedite its foundational military intelligence analysis production, enabling U.S. and allied forces to make better decisions.
- Sony Electronics Releases the Alpha 9 III; the World's First Full-Frame Camera with a Global Shutter System
The next-generation Alpha 9 III captures all decisive moments with up to 120 frames per second high-speed shooting, distortion-free and blackout-free images, and flash sync at all shooting speeds.
- DigiCert Unveils CEO Predictions for Digital Trust in 2024
These predictions underscore the emerging importance of trust in content, software supply chains, and devices, the need to plan for transition to quantum-safe cryptography and the emerging role of the Chief Digital Trust Officer in pairing trust investments with business objectives and outcomes.
- App Defense Alliance Migrates Under Joint Development Foundation with Google, Meta, and Microsoft as the Steering Committee
"The App Defense Alliance will help further strengthen trust and confidence in overall app safety by uniting with others in the industry that share an unwavering commitment to protect users," said Dave Kleidermacher, VP of Engineering for Android and Made-by-Google Security & Privacy at Google.
- Lumen wins $110 million contract from Defense Information Systems Agency
Under this new contract, Lumen will operate and maintain DISA's fiber backbone, which includes colocation facilities, dark fiber, diverse end-to-end network infrastructure, new fiber builds, and system updates that use new technologies to improve network resilience, decrease latency and increase availability.
- Treydora Set to Launch Pioneering VR Education Platform
Whether it's training healthcare professionals in complex medical procedures or equipping employees in various industries with the expertise they need, Treydora's VR training is poised to reshape corporate education, making it more efficient, effective, and engaging.
- Visible Wireless Extends Connection Protection to Give More Job Seekers a Way to Stay Connected
First launched in February of this year, Connection Protection offers three months of wireless service to eligible members at no cost, and will now extend into 2024 to ensure those who get laid off can apply to the program to help them continue to access their wireless plan, too.
- Outerbounds Unleashes the Power of Custom Generative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) Solutions for All Enterprises
"Lately, compute capacity has been a bottleneck for so many organizations wanting to build custom AI-powered experiences in terms of ease of access, productivity, and cost, and we are thrilled to be able to remove these obstacles and help unlock their full potential," said Ville Tuulos, CEO and Co-founder of Outerbounds.
- Wix Enhances SEO with AI Meta Tag Creator to Help Users Improve their Efficiency and Search Visibility
The new tool enables Wix users to instantly generate tailored title tags and meta descriptions based on their page data, ensuring each page's content is accurately represented and optimized for search.
