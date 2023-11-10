Fathom Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

CARY, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that it will participate at the following financial conferences:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Attending: Tuesday, November 14th

Where: Nashville, TN

D.A. Davidson Technology Summit

Attending: Thursday, November 16th

Where: New York, NY

Sidoti Small Cap Conference

Attending: Wednesday, December 6th

Where: Virtual

The Sidoti Conference presentation will be webcast and available for replay on Fathom's investor relations website at ir.fathominc.com. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Fathom's investor relations team at FTHM@gateway-grp.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:

Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

FTHM@gateway-grp.com

