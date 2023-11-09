SHEIN HOSTS A "HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS" IMMERSIVE POP-UP EXPERIENCE FOR CUSTOMERS IN TIMES SQUARE

Introducing A Wide Variety of Home and Gifting Products

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHEIN, a global, integrated, fashion and lifestyle retailer, opened its doors for a "Home for the Holidays" immersive experience inside Forever 21 in Times Square. Featuring items from SHEIN's home and gifting categories, the pop-up is the latest in the collaboration between SHEIN and Forever 21 announced last month, open for customers to enjoy from today through Sunday. In the pop-up space, attendees can explore multiple curated rooms, shop for select products, and dive into a fully immersive experience. A diverse range of unique products is available for discovery.

Introducing SHEIN home products at SHEIN Home for the Holidays pop-up event in Times Square (PRNewswire)

"Through SHEIN 'Home for the Holidays,' we are excited to bring our home and gifting products to life with this curated experience," said George Chiao, U.S. President of SHEIN. "Our hope is that as customers explore each room in the space, they will see that SHEIN is the go-to marketplace for all lifestyle products and their one-stop shop for gifts this holiday season."

SHEIN "Home for the Holidays" features six distinct rooms, each highlighting a unique aesthetic ranging from California casual to eclectic design and glam luxury, showcasing a vast selection of products. As customers navigate through the space, they can engage in an interactive game to receive a score that correlates with winning various levels of gift cards. Additionally, they can capture social media-worthy moments, scan QR codes to place orders for their favorite finds, and enjoy complimentary treats along with custom tote bags.

In addition to the six rooms, SHEIN "Home for the Holidays" has apparel and holiday gift guide sections, offering select merchandise for fans to purchase as keepsakes or gifts for friends and family.

SHEIN is calling on fans to share their photos in the SHEIN "Home for the Holidays" immersive pop-up experience on social media by tagging @sheinofficial and @shein_us and using the hashtag #SHEINHomeForTheHolidays.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

Press Contact

Kate Fosha

kate.fosha@sheingroup.com

SHEIN X designers Casey Russell and Amiko Simonetti check out gift guide products at the SHEIN Home for the Holidays event in Times Square (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SHEIN