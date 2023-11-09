Beverly Hills MD Launches Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment

A Skin-Tightening Body Serum Designed With Seven Types of Hyaluronic Acid to Help Firm Skin

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, Beverly Hills MD ™ skincare announces the launch of their newest product: Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment . Beverly Hills MD Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment features seven unique types of skin-plumping hyaluronic acids, all packed into one luxurious, full-body serum. Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour created this product because every inch of our skin, not just our face, reflects signs of aging. Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment nourishes the chest, arms, legs, and neck with multi-level hydration for smoother, more radiant-looking skin from head to toe.*

What is Beverly Hills MD Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment?

Beverly Hills MD Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment is a groundbreaking full-body serum featuring seven distinct types of hyaluronic acid, carefully formulated to firm and rejuvenate skin. This luxurious pro-plumping formula works wonders on your neck, chest, arms, thighs, stomach, and hands—visibly smoothing and revitalizing your entire body. Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment helps provide multi-level hydration, reduces the appearance of fine lines, visibly tightens saggy areas, and promotes radiance from head to toe. What makes Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment unique compared to other serums? It's a diverse range of Hyaluronic Acid molecules. Unlike most Hyaluronic Acid treatments that primarily feature a single "heavy" molecule, which remains on the skin's surface, Nourish + Enhance boasts seven distinct hyaluronic acid molecules to help combat the look of sagging, wrinkles, and dullness for a lasting, supple glow.*

Beverly Hills MD Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment Key Ingredients

PrimalHyal 300: 3 varieties of hyaluronic acid help flood the body with essential moisture, helping mitigate the look of sagging and wrinkles.*

Botanimoist AMS: A blend of 4 hyaluronic acid "dermal rejuvenation" molecules designed to help restore and replenish the appearance of your skin's barrier.*

Niacinamide PC: Helps promote a brighter, more even-looking surface by helping "re-energize" old, dull skin cells.*

Botaniceutical BR-4: This plumping complex helps draw water into the skin, leaving it with a lasting glow and a smooth, supple finish.*

How to Use Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment

Incorporate this product into your routine by following these steps:

After showering or bathing, when your skin is still slightly damp, simply press the airless pump once or twice to dispense Nourish + Enhance into your palm.

Then, generously apply this invigorating serum to any desired areas on your body for effective and thorough hydration, promoting overall skin health.

Where to Purchase Beverly Hills MD Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment

Beverly Hills MD Nourish + Enhance Body Treatment is available on the Beverly Hills MD website for the purchase price of $75 with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their Beverly Hills clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop advanced ingredient formulations to help users achieve results in the comfort of their homes, and the Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast and Youtube channel where they discuss beauty trends and anti-aging remedies. For more, follow them on Instagram @plastixdocs and TikTok .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to correct the most stubborn skincare concerns visibly. Their bestsellers include Deep Regenerating Stem Cell Moisturizer , Deep Wrinkle Filler , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

