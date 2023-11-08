Splitit Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit Payments Limited ("Splitit" or the "Company") (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the only embedded white-label platform that allows customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their bank issued payment card at checkout, today announced it ranked No. 253 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ in North America. Splitit grew by over 500% during this period and has now made this list for the third consecutive year.

Splitit's Chief Executive Officer, Nandan Sheth, credits the growing interest and flexibility of pay-later installments over the past few years with the company's revenue growth.

"We are sincerely grateful to be a part of this prestigious group for the third consecutive year. Our growth over the last few years highlights the consumer demand for Splitit and I'm especially proud that it has stayed consistent," said Sheth. "I'm also excited that Splitit has become a vehicle for its merchant partners that drives loyalty and expands business. We're truly showing the power that card-attached installments can have."

This is the third consecutive year Splitit made the list, ranking No. 66 in 2021 and 114 in 2022.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest- growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Splitit

Splitit powers the next generation of card-attached installments through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion, and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

