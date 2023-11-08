Ada Ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada is pleased to announce its recognition for rapid revenue growth as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ award programs. Ada grew revenue 528% from 2019 to 2022.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. With its impressive revenue growth, Ada was also ranked on the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500™, joining a list of top-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Ada CEO Mike Murchison credits the company's 528% revenue growth to the great demand for AI-powered customer service by global enterprises looking to streamline costs and provide exceptional experiences to their customers.

Murchison said, "We are honoured to be among North America's fastest-growing companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50. Ada's mission is to make customer service experiences extraordinary for everyone, and our growth is a testament to the rising recognition that the best experiences are increasingly AI-powered."

"It's inspiring how this cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada.

"Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit .

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Ada

Ada is an AI-powered customer service automation platform on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone. Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations — across channels and languages — with the least amount of effort. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, Yeti, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit

