United Site Services Names New CEO and CFO

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Site Services (USS), the leading provider of portable sanitation and temporary site services in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of James E. Hyman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and John Hafferty as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

USS is the nation’s leading temporary site services provider with a comprehensive offering of portable restrooms, hand hygiene solutions, temporary fence, trailer solutions, roll off dumpsters and more. We are the reliable and professional provider trusted across industries - construction, live events, emergency response and more - to help keep projects on-budget, timelines on-schedule, and provide a positive experience for employees or patrons. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Hyman brings more than 25 years of experience in business leadership, with a proven track record of driving demonstrated performance improvement, particularly for multi-location, service businesses. His previous CEO positions include Citizens Parking, Community Education Centers, Corizon Health, Cornell Companies and TestAmerica Laboratories. Mr. Hyman has also served on the board of multiple public and private companies. Mr. Hyman's experience will allow him to work with the team to both enhance operational processes and foster new growth across United Site Services.

Mr. Hafferty joins USS from Husky Injection Molding Systems where he served as CFO. He brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting and transportation, logistics, having held finance leadership roles at BlueLine Rental, Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, UPS and was a public company CFO for Pacer International. Mr. Hafferty will leverage his expertise in financial reporting (internal and external), financial controls, strategic planning and change management to improve financial operations at USS.

"We are pleased to welcome James and John to United Site Services," said Bryan Kelln, Platinum Partner and interim CEO for USS. "James has a track record of delivering large and sustained improvements in operating and financial performance that he can leverage here at USS. John brings a depth of expertise in implementing and managing financial controls. Their appointments mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for USS."

About USS

United Site Services (USS) is the nation's leading temporary site services provider with a full offering of solutions including portable restrooms, hand hygiene solutions, temporary fence, trailer solutions, roll off dumpsters and more. For over 20 years, USS has helped keep environments safe and clean for construction workers, emergency responders, live event attendees and more. With coast-to-coast coverage, the largest inventory of equipment plus industry-leading safety and service standards, USS has an unmatched ability to meet the unique needs of any environment - no matter the scale.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing

United Site Services

Marketing@unitedsiteservices.com

United Site Services (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Site Services Inc