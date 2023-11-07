Nirmata Automates Security with Policy as Code for Platform Teams

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirmata, the trailblazing creators of the open-source policy engine Kyverno, proudly announces advancements to Nirmata Policy Manager. This cutting-edge solution, designed for Platform Engineering teams, marks a significant leap forward in Kubernetes security and governance. Nirmata Policy Manager leverages the power of Kyverno, providing centralized visibility, collaboration workflows, offline scanning, auto-remediation, and comprehensive compliance reporting, all in one unified platform.

Nirmata Logo (PRNewswire)

Nirmata Policy Manager is set to redefine how organizations secure and govern their Kubernetes clusters, offering a robust suite of features:

**Powered by Kyverno:** Harnessing the capabilities of Kyverno, the industry's leading Kubernetes policy engine, Nirmata Policy Manager ensures that your policies are not only effective but also seamlessly integrated into your Kubernetes environment. **Centralized Visibility and Policy Distribution:** Gain a holistic view of your Kubernetes clusters and distribute policies consistently across all your clusters, ensuring uniform security and governance enforcement. **Collaboration Workflows:** Foster collaboration among development, operations, and security teams with user-friendly workflows, making it easy to define, test, and implement policies efficiently and reducing the time it takes to remediate security issues. **Shift-left Security:** Save precious developer time by proactively identifying and addressing security issues in the early stages of software development. This transformative feature ensures that vulnerabilities are detected and rectified before they become critical, resulting in unparalleled efficiency and security for DevOps teams. **Auto Remediation:** Automate the remediation of security findings, reducing manual effort, and enhancing your organization's overall security posture. **Comprehensive Compliance Reporting:** Simplify compliance monitoring and reporting with comprehensive and customizable reports that help you stay on top of your organization's compliance requirements.

Nirmata CEO, Jim Bugwadia stated, "Nirmata Policy Manager is a game-changer for organizations seeking to enhance their Kubernetes security and governance practices. Powered by industry leading policy engine, Kyverno, we've created a comprehensive solution that empowers Platform Engineering teams to efficiently manage policies, collaborate seamlessly, and achieve robust security and governance."

In addition to this exciting announcement, Nirmata is thrilled to share a testimonial from one of its valued customers:

"Since implementing Nirmata Policy Manager, our Kubernetes security and governance posture has never been stronger. The centralized visibility and policy distribution have made our lives easier, and the collaboration workflows have improved communication between our teams. The auto-remediation capability is a game-changer, saving us time and ensuring our clusters are always secure. Plus, the compliance reporting capabilities have streamlined our compliance efforts. Nirmata Policy Manager has exceeded our expectations!" - Platform Engineering Lead at a large financial institution.

Nirmata Policy Manager is now available to help organizations of all sizes transform their Kubernetes security and governance. To learn more, please visit www.nirmata.com .

About Nirmata:

Nirmata is a fast-growing technology startup that provides an easy to use, software-as-as-service that provides unified governance, security, and compliance for Kubernetes clusters and workloads. Nirmata is the creator and core maintainer of Kyverno, the popular CNCF policy engine. Kyverno has rapidly become the de-facto standard for Kubernetes policy management, with over 2.5 billion downloads and 4.5K GitHub stars. Nirmata's solutions are deployed by thousands of Kubernetes users across all verticals and especially in regulated industries like banking and financial services, utilities, healthcare, and life-sciences. Nirmata's commercial solutions build on Kyverno and provide enterprise observability, workflows, and integrations for Fortune 2000 customers. For more information, please visit www.nirmata.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nirmata, Inc