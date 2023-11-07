Cambium Networks Expands AI-powered Troubleshooting and Security

New cnMaestro™ release streamlines management of technically diverse campus networks.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced the latest release of its network management system, cnMaestro 4.1, that enables enterprises and service providers to incorporate deeper automation and analytics capabilities into their day-to-day network operations to increase efficiency and reduce costs. cnMaestro X Assurance feature leverages powerful operational and performance-based analytics across Wi-Fi, wired, and fixed wireless systems as part of the Cambium ONE Network to quickly identify the root cause of network issues and optimize system operation.

Cambium Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cambium Networks) (PRNewswire)

"The information delivered from cnMaestro X Assurance has been key to improving wireless client behavior," said Chaz Hager, President, Northriver IT. "The client lifecycle view in cnMaestro X Assurance has proven invaluable as we can observe client roaming, disconnect, and association behaviors that otherwise would have required 'boots on the ground' to detect and properly resolve. These tools have greatly enhanced our ability to deliver a quality experience."

cnMaestro provides a single source of truth system for enterprises and service providers managing technically diverse networks, simplifying provisioning and operations of Cambium-based deployments across Wi-Fi, switching, security & SD-WAN, fixed wireless, and fiber solutions. cnMaestro X Assurance brings together Cambium's powerful analytics and automation capabilities.

With cnMaestro X Assurance, a cloud-based insights engine continuously learns from data reported from cnMaestro-managed devices. AI/ML algorithms are used to identify and predict trending issues across customer sites and proactive alerts are generated. The platform monitors client experience scores and connectivity statistics over time, enabling forensic troubleshooting. With a simple graphical summary presentation, the solution accelerates issue resolution. The system is designed to execute historical issue resolution without any reason to duplicate issues or require packet captures.

Additional new capabilities in cnMaestro X 4.1 include:

Personal Wi-Fi provides a unique solution for ensuring secure connectivity to Wi-Fi clients across campus-networks in a simple way. A personal WPA3 Wi-Fi security credential per user ensures private wireless communications and maps this to secure segmentation on the wired network while maintaining seamless roaming across the property. provides a unique solution for ensuring secure connectivity to Wi-Fi clients across campus-networks in a simple way. A personal WPA3 Wi-Fi security credential per user ensures private wireless communications and maps this to secure segmentation on the wired network while maintaining seamless roaming across the property. Watch the video

Network Service Edge provides security and SD-WAN services for Cambium's ONE Network solution. This release expands its content filtering capabilities to 88+ categories for much greater granular control. Content signatures are refreshed twice daily to ensure up to date security posture for customer networks. provides security and SD-WAN services for Cambium's ONE Network solution. This release expands its content filtering capabilities to 88+ categories for much greater granular control. Content signatures are refreshed twice daily to ensure up to date security posture for customer networks. Watch the video

Assists performs security audit scans of device configurations and generates a performance score that provides valuable insights on potential configuration vulnerabilities in the network. This release extends Assists to site level analysis and cnWave™ 28 GHz products, in addition to existing coverage of Wi-Fi, switching, PMP, ePMP solutions. performs security audit scans of device configurations and generates a performance score that provides valuable insights on potential configuration vulnerabilities in the network. This release extends Assists to site level analysis and cnWave™ 28 GHz products, in addition to existing coverage of Wi-Fi, switching, PMP, ePMP solutions. Watch the video.

"This latest release of our cnMaestro system includes game-changing features for our customers and service provider partners," says Bruce Miller, Vice President Enterprise Marketing, Cambium Networks. "cnMaestro X Assurance has proven itself time and again in real troubleshooting scenarios to reduce the time to identify and resolve issues by 90% or more. It effectively puts the power of an advanced engineer at the disposal of every cnMaestro X user. In addition, this release brings Personal Wi-Fi to our Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions including support for WPA3 security. This unique solution enables our managed Wi-Fi partners to significantly simplify how they deploy secure Wi-Fi service across their properties."

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

