BioReference® Signs On as the First Laboratory to Use MSK-ACCESS® Powered with SOPHiA DDM™

BOSTON and ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., and ROLLE, Switzerland, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that BioReference® Health, LLC, an OPKO Health, Inc. company and full-service laboratory that processes more than 12 million tests annually, will implement SOPHiA GENETICS' technology and add MSK-ACCESS® liquid biopsy to its test suite. With the implementation of SOPHiA GENETICS, BioReference will be the first laboratory globally to adopt MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™. The offering will be commercially available for ordering by healthcare providers through BioReference, and its specialty division, GenPath® Oncology in 2024.

Since January 2023, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and SOPHiA GENETICS have been working on merging MSK-ACCESS® technology with the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform algorithms to provide a comprehensive liquid biopsy assay available on the decentralized platform. The new offering takes advantage of the sophisticated analytics of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, combining its state-of-the-art algorithms and global network with the scientific and clinical expertise of MSK in cancer genomics. The onboarding of BioReference aims to bring access to world-class liquid biopsy testing to the laboratory's customers across the country.

"The availability of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ will support pioneer laboratories like BioReference taking their genomic analysis capabilities to the next level, by enhancing their ability to serve their customers with a cutting-edge liquid biopsy assay," said Philippe Menu, M.D., PhD., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Product Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "We are eager to begin implementation with BioReference and help bring this critical cancer testing technology to more areas throughout the U.S., including rural and underserved populations."

BioReference currently operates 10 laboratory facilities across the U.S. and provides scientific expertise in oncology, urology, and women's health. The laboratory's oncology division, GenPath Oncology, offers a comprehensive portfolio to support the continuum of care of cancer patients – from risk assessment to treatment planning. Deploying in-house liquid biopsy testing will enable the laboratory to analyze samples from a simple, non-invasive blood draw, allowing for less invasive monitoring of cancers. The offering will incorporate SOPHiA GENETICS' advanced genomic analysis, made possible with artificial intelligence (AI), and expedited streamlined insights to increase the ability of clinician researchers to practice precision medicine.

"We're proud to be the first commercial laboratory to be able to offer this liquid-based technology," said Ellen Beausang, Chief Commercial Officer, BioReference. "The adoption of the SOPHiA GENETICS platform along with MSK's oncology genomics technology signals our ongoing and unwavering commitment to improving cancer care for patients, and offering advanced tools and solutions that empower timely and critical decision-making for healthcare providers and patient outcomes."

MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ is being designed to align with the most up-to-date guidelines and clinical trial data, reflecting major biologically actionable biomarkers. In addition to quickly providing analysis and insights, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will allow BioReference to retain ownership of its database and obtain reproducible data that can help accelerate future work.

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

BioReference® Health LLC, an OPKO Health, Inc. Company (NASDAQ: OPK), empowers confident healthcare decisions by prioritizing service, creating innovative solutions, and offering scientific expertise in oncology, urology, and women's health. Headquartered in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, BioReference operates 10 laboratory facilities around the country, is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States and processes more than 12 million tests annually. BioReference provides credible and tailored solutions for a variety of customers and patients, including medical practices small and large, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, government agencies, educational systems, and sport leagues. In addition to an extensive test menu with 99 percent of tests performed in-house, BioReference's differentiated offerings include large-scale health screening programs, on-demand mobile phlebotomy, and transformative business solutions that optimize laboratory management. For more information visit https://www.bioreference.com/.

