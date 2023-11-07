Ardagh Glass Packaging renews supply agreement with Oliver Winery to manufacture its glass wine bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) , an operating business of Ardagh Group, announced its renewed supply agreement with Oliver Winery to manufacture the majority of its wine bottles.

Ardagh Glass Packaging (PRNewswire)

The renewed supply agreement connects Oliver Winery, the oldest and largest winery in Indiana and 28th largest winery in the U.S., with AGP-North America, a leading supplier of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market.

The ability to purchase U.S.-made glass direct from a local glass manufacturer is important to Oliver Winery. Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America's headquarters is located in Fishers, Ind., while Oliver Winery is a mere 65 miles south in Bloomington, Ind.

Oliver Winery, a leader in the wine industry, is best known for its refreshingly real fruit quality, and it's no secret that quality wine deserves quality glass bottles. The bottles manufactured by Ardagh for Oliver Winery leverage the brand's existing design assets with a modern, premium look and feel.

"Oliver Winery is dedicated to sustainability, an important factor in our ongoing growth and innovation," said Julie Adams, CEO of Oliver Winery. "In 2024, we're shifting to lighter glass and screwcaps, reducing our carbon footprint without compromising wine quality. This move enhances environmental sustainability and enables Oliver to maintain consumer affordability."

Ardagh and Oliver Winery have partnered to implement sustainable solutions to protect the environment, including the most recent initiative of "rightweighting" its glass bottles. This initiative provides all the sustainability advantages of glass – a neutral and inert material that is infinitely recyclable – while maintaining high-quality, enhancing customer appeal and lessening the overall impact on the environment.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of premium wine bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes. Ardagh produces glass wine bottles from its glass manufacturing facilities located in the heart of the major wine-producing areas in North America.

"Through Ardagh Glass Packaging's collaborative partnership with Oliver Winery, we are focused on providing exceptional service and high-quality glass bottles to the winery, so they can deliver quality wines to consumers across the U.S.," said Liz Curtin, Vice President, Wine for AGP-NA. "With a passion for sustainable practices and protecting the environment, Ardagh Glass Packaging values partnering with customers like Oliver Winery to achieve its sustainability goals."

To view Ardagh's extensive wine bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/wine2023 .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 63 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $9 bn.

Founded in 1972, Oliver Winery has been bringing thoughtful and flavorful innovations to the sweet wine industry for 50 years. Named the 28th largest winery in the U.S. by Wine Business Monthly, Oliver is a national brand with rising demand. Accelerated growth over the past few years has led Oliver to be sold in more than 40 states and named to Shanken's Market Watch "Impact HOT Brand List" three years in a row. The true heart of Oliver can be experienced at its winery in Bloomington, Ind., ranked among the top wineries to visit in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, Forbes, and Shermans Travel. Oliver continues to stay true to its roots producing refreshingly real, forward-thinking, approachable wines. Spend the day with us or visit our website ( oliverwinery.com ) to learn more.

