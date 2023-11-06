Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has released its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue of $41.3 million (Q3 2022 — $39.0 million );





Attributable gold equivalent ounces 1 of 21,123 ounces (Q3 2022 — 22,606 ounces);





Cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital 1 of $33.9 million (Q3 2022 — $31.3 million );





Average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce 1 of $220 resulting in cash operating margins 1 of $1,699 per ounce (Q3 2022 — $323 per ounce and $1,383 per ounce respectively);





Net income of $0.0 million (Q3 2022 — $31.7 million );





Renewed Credit Facility: In September 2023 , Sandstorm renewed its revolving credit facility, allowing the Company to borrow up to $625 million and extending the term for an additional two years, maturing in September 2027 .





Bear Creek Amendment: In September 2023 , Sandstorm announced that it had agreed to amend its existing gold and silver stream agreements with Bear Creek Mining Corporation ("Bear Creek") and to refinance certain other debt investments of Bear Creek that it holds. In exchange for the stream amendments, Sandstorm will receive a 1.0% NSR royalty on Bear Creek's wholly-owned Corani project in Peru—one of the world's largest fully permitted silver deposits—and $10 million of additional consideration in the form of a combination of Bear Creek common shares and debt. Concurrently, Bear Creek undertook an equity financing transaction for gross proceeds of C$9.5 million , which closed on October 5, 2023 . The restructuring is subject to several closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-Core Asset Sales: In September 2023 , the Company announced its intention to monetize between $40–$100 million in non-core assets by the end of 2024 with a focus on accelerating repayment of the Company's outstanding debt. The Company has since engaged advisors to lead a process to sell certain non-core assets. Subsequent to quarter-end, Sandstorm reached an agreement with Sandbox Royalties Corp. to sell the El Pilar and Blackwater royalties for total consideration of $25 million , including a cash payment of $10 million . The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is subject to certain closing conditions.

OUTLOOK

Based on the Company's existing streams and royalties, attributable gold equivalent ounces for 2023 are forecasted to be between 90,000 and 100,000 ounces. The Company's production forecast is expected to reach approximately 125,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces within the next five years, with a sustainable average annual production of approximately 110,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces over the next 15 years.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company realized quarterly revenue of $41.3 million compared with $39.0 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase in revenue is largely attributable to a 13% increase in the average realized selling price of gold partially offset by a 7% decrease in attributable gold equivalent ounces sold.

The Company had cash flows from operating activities of $31.9 million and net income of $0.0 million for the three month period, compared with cash flows from operating activities of $25.1 million and net income of $31.7 million for the comparable period in 2022. The change in net income is due to a combination of factors, including a $24.9 million gain that was recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022, resulting from the sale of the Company's Hod Maden interest to Horizon Copper, and a decrease in the gains recognized on the revaluation of the Company's investments whereby, a loss of $4.0 million was recognized by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2023; while during the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized a gain of $1.9 million.

Other contributing factors to the change in net income include a $4.3 million decrease in deferred income tax recovery largely driven by the one-time recognition of previously unrecognized tax attributes arising from the sale of Hod Maden during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and a $3.3 million increase in finance expense, primarily related to interest paid on the Company's credit facility that was drawn down to finance acquisitions made in 2022. The change in net income was partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in revenue.

STREAMS & ROYALTIES

Of the attributable gold equivalent ounces sold by Sandstorm during the third quarter of 2023, approximately 23% were attributable to mines located in Canada, 17% from the rest of North America, 49% from South America, and 11% from other countries.



Revenue

(in Millions) Gold Equivalent

Ounces Canada $9.2 4,775 North America excl. Canada $6.7 3,503 South America $20.5 10,265 Other $4.9 2,580 Total $41.3 21,123

Canada

Streams and royalties on Canadian mines contributed 18% more gold equivalent ounces to Sandstorm when compared to the third quarter of 2022. The change is primarily due to an increase in the number of gold ounces sold from the Black Fox mine in Ontario and an increase in royalty revenue from the Company's other royalties, largely due to increases in mining activity on concessions subject to the Company's royalties. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in gold equivalent ounces received and sold from the CEZinc smelter in Québec, and a decrease in royalty revenue from the Diavik mine in the Northwest Territories.

North America Excluding Canada

Operations located within North America, but outside of Canada, contributed 30% less gold equivalent ounces when compared to the third quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by a decrease in ounces received and sold from the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, as a result of delays in shipments and timing of sales and a decrease in gold equivalent ounces received from the Santa Elena mine in Mexico. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in royalty revenue from the Cosala mine in Mexico and the Galena mine in Idaho.

South America

Operations in South America contributed 1% less gold equivalent ounces when compared to the third quarter of 2022. The change was driven by a decrease in revenue attributable to the Chapada copper stream, partially offset by an increase in royalty revenue from the Caserones mine in Chile.

Other

Streams and royalties on mines in other countries contributed 19% less attributable gold equivalent ounces when compared to the third quarter of 2022. This change is primarily due to a decrease in royalty revenue from the Houndé mine in Burkina Faso. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in gold equivalent ounces received and sold from the Blyvoor mine in South Africa.

Note 1 Sandstorm has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") including, (i) total sales, royalties, and income from other interests, (ii) attributable gold equivalent ounce, (iii) average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce, (iv) cash operating margin, and (v) cash flows from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital.

ABOUT SANDSTORM ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of approximately 250 royalties, of which 40 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

