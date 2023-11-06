SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023, DECLARES $0.10 PER SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, AND PROVIDES CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023.

Recent Highlights

On November 2, 2023 , the Company declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend payable on November 27, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2023





Third quarter net income was $18.7 million , or $0.51 per basic share. Adjusted net income (1) was $16.2 million , or $0.44 per basic share





Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $22.6 million and $73.8 million for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023





Net cash provided by operating activities of $25.5 million and $89.4 million for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023





Generated $24.2 million and $63.6 million of free cash flow (1) for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 . These represent a conversion rate of over 85% relative to adjusted EBITDA (1) for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023





Approximately $2.5 million in interest income during the third quarter bringing the total for the first nine months of 2023 to approximately $7.9 million





Third quarter G&A was $2.6 million , or $1.65 per Boe and adjusted G&A(1) was approximately $2.1 million , or $1.35 per Boe

Financial Results & Update

Profitability & Realized Pricing

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $18.7 million, or $0.51 per basic share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $25.5 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income(1) amounted to $16.2 million, or $0.44 per basic share, adjusted operating cash flow(1) totaled $25.0 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) was $22.6 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, the Company generated approximately $24.2 million and $63.6 million of free cash flow(1). These represent a conversion rate of over 85% relative to adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023.

Third quarter realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives(2), were $79.83 per Bbl, $1.36 per Mcf and $21.89 per Bbl, respectively. Realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives(2), for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $73.88 per Bbl, $1.78 per Mcf and $20.77 per Bbl, respectively.

Operating Costs

During the third quarter of 2023, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $11.5 million or $7.22 per Boe. Recent increases in operating costs were primarily due to inflationary pressures and higher production costs associated with more producing wells from our well reactivations and prior development program as well as increased ownership interest from our recent acquisition.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, general and administrative expense ("G&A") was $2.6 million, or $1.65 per Boe. Adjusted G&A(1) was $2.1 million, or $1.35 per Boe.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $232.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, diversified across multiple significant, well-capitalized financial institutions. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.

Dividend Program

On November 2, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend payable on November 27, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 13, 2023. This declaration is consistent with the Company's on-going cash dividend program, which is subject to quarterly approval by the Board of Directors, announced on May 12, 2023. On June 7, 2023, SandRidge paid a one-time cash dividend of $2.00 per share.

Operational Results & Update

Production

Production totaled 1,586 MBoe (17.2 MBoed, 17% oil, 55% natural gas and 28% NGLs) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 1,638 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 16% oil, 54% natural gas and 30% NGLs) for the three months ended September 30, 2022. SandRidge's recent capital development program has helped to sustain production levels despite no new wells coming online in the third quarter, while increasing oil content as a percentage of total production.

Development Program

The Company continues to benefit from its capital development program which concluded in the second quarter of 2023. The higher oil content of its recently-drilled wells targeting the Meramec formation in the Northwest Stack play versus the Company's base production was the primary driver of SandRidge's oil production increasing by approximately 20% in the first nine months of 2023 versus the same period in 2022. This increases the Company's oil as a percentage of total production and enhances its commodity realizations. SandRidge maintains option value with its acreage position being ~99% held by production and will continue to monitor opportunities for future development, with its primary focus being to generate high rates of return.

Base Production Declines

During the first nine months of 2023, SandRidge completed 12 artificial lift conversions as the Company continues to focus on high return and value-adding projects that provide benefits such as lowering forward-looking costs, enhancing or reactivating production on existing wells, and further supporting its modest decline profile. These focused efforts over recent quarters have helped lower SandRidge's expected annual base PDP decline to an average of ~8% over the next ten years. The Company continues to ensure that all projects meet high rate of return thresholds and remains capital disciplined as the commodity price landscape changes.

Outlook

SandRidge will continue to focus on growing the cash value and generation capability of its asset base in a safe, responsible and efficient manner, while exercising prudent capital allocations to projects it believes provide high rates of returns in the current commodity price outlook. These near-term projects will be focused on artificial lift conversions to more efficient and cost-effective systems, other capital-efficient workovers, and limited well reactivations, while preserving future development, and expanded well reactivations, benefited by our 99% held by production acreage position that extends the option value to initiate projects in favorable commodity price environments, to achieve high rates of return. The Company will continue to monitor forward-looking commodity prices, results, costs and other factors that could influence returns on investments, which will continue to shape its disciplined development decisions in 2023 and beyond.

SandRidge will also continue to maintain the optionality to execute on value accretive merger and acquisition opportunities that could bring synergies, leverage the Company's core competencies, complement its portfolio of assets, further utilize its approximately $1.6 billion of net operating losses ("NOLs"), or otherwise yield attractive returns for its shareholders.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas and transporting approximately 96% of its produced water via pipeline instead of truck. Additionally, SandRidge maintains an emphasis on the safety and training of our workforce. We have personnel dedicated to the close monitoring of our safety standards and daily operations.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm CT. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://conferencingportals.com/event/mIkSnMey at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration. The Company's latest presentation is available on the Company's website at investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/events.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, investors.sandridgeenergy.com, under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions. (2) See "Operational and Financial Statistics" section at the end of this press release for impacts of derivatives on commodity price realizations.

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Production - Total













Oil (MBbl) 267

259

816

680 Natural Gas (MMcf) 5,276

5,286

15,373

15,712 NGL (MBbl) 440

499

1,301

1,566 Oil equivalent (MBoe) 1,586

1,638

4,679

4,864 Daily production (MBoed) 17.2

17.8

17.1

17.8















Average price per unit













Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 79.83

$ 92.24

$ 73.88

$ 97.41 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —

—

—

— Net realized price per barrel $ 79.83

$ 92.24

$ 73.88

$ 97.41















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 1.36

$ 5.99

$ 1.78

$ 5.05 Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf —

0.04

0.38

(0.04) Net realized price per Mcf $ 1.36

$ 6.03

$ 2.16

$ 5.01















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 21.89

$ 30.79

$ 20.77

$ 33.56 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —

—

—

(0.20) Net realized price per barrel $ 21.89

$ 30.79

$ 20.77

$ 33.36















Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 24.04

$ 43.28

$ 24.52

$ 40.74 Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 24.04

$ 43.42

$ 25.77

$ 40.56















Average cost per Boe













Lease operating $ 7.22

$ 5.92

$ 6.83

$ 6.18 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 1.28

$ 2.91

$ 1.82

$ 2.81 Depletion (1) $ 2.66

$ 1.89

$ 2.44

$ 1.71















Earnings per share













Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders













Basic $ 0.51

$ 1.46

$ 1.60

$ 3.73 Diluted $ 0.50

$ 1.45

$ 1.59

$ 3.69















Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders













Basic $ 0.44

$ 1.35

$ 1.52

$ 3.64 Diluted $ 0.44

$ 1.35

$ 1.51

$ 3.60















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 36,969

36,797

36,906

36,710 Diluted 37,161

37,150

37,123

37,121















(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.

Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited):



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

(In thousands)



Drilling and completion $ 18,181 Capital workovers 3,592 Leasehold and geophysical (109) Total Capital Expenditures $ 21,664 (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)



Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is presented below:



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 232,243

$ 257,468







Long-term debt $ —

$ — Total debt —

—







Stockholders' equity





Common stock 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 1,074,219

1,151,689 Accumulated deficit (604,739)

(663,804) Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 469,517

487,922







Total capitalization $ 469,517

$ 487,922

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues













Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 38,149

$ 70,899

$ 114,715

$ 198,146 Total revenues 38,149

70,899

114,715

198,146 Expenses













Lease operating expenses 11,450

9,693

31,946

30,067 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 2,031

4,768

8,522

13,677 Depreciation and depletion — oil and natural gas 4,217

3,091

11,415

8,318 Depreciation and amortization — other 1,637

1,582

4,870

4,720 General and administrative 2,619

2,382

8,004

7,083 Restructuring expenses 42

76

343

718 Employee termination benefits —

—

19

— Gain on derivative contracts —

(4,258)

(1,447)

(3,194) Other operating (income) expense (31)

(25)

(152)

(140) Total expenses 21,965

17,309

63,520

61,249 Income from operations 16,184

53,590

51,195

136,897 Other income (expense)













Interest income (expense), net 2,455

(12)

7,782

(191) Other income, net 31

147

88

235 Total other income (expense) 2,486

135

7,870

44 Income before income taxes 18,670

53,725

59,065

136,941 Income tax (benefit) expense —

—

—

— Net income $ 18,670

$ 53,725

$ 59,065

$ 136,941 Net income per share













Basic $ 0.51

$ 1.46

$ 1.60

$ 3.73 Diluted $ 0.50

$ 1.45

$ 1.59

$ 3.69 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 36,969

36,797

36,906

36,710 Diluted 37,161

37,150

37,123

37,121

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)









September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,706

$ 255,722 Restricted cash - other 1,537

1,746 Accounts receivable, net 25,657

34,735 Derivative contracts —

4,429 Prepaid expenses 926

523 Other current assets 1,479

7,747 Total current assets 260,305

304,902 Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,538,863

1,507,690 Unproved 11,189

11,516 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,388,781)

(1,380,574)

161,271

138,632 Other property, plant and equipment, net 87,824

92,244 Other assets 3,172

190 Deferred tax assets 64,529

64,529 Total assets $ 577,101

$ 600,497







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 38,937

$ 46,335 Asset retirement obligation 15,574

16,074 Other current liabilities 659

870 Total current liabilities 55,170

63,279 Asset retirement obligation 50,382

47,635 Other long-term obligations 2,032

1,661 Total liabilities 107,584

112,575 Shareholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 37,091 issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 36,868 issued and outstanding at December 31,

2022 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 1,074,219

1,151,689 Accumulated deficit (604,739)

(663,804) Total shareholders' equity 469,517

487,922 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 577,101

$ 600,497

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Nine Months Ended September

30,

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 59,065

$ 136,941 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 16,285

13,038 Gain on derivative contracts (1,447)

(3,194) Realized settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts 5,876

(867) Stock-based compensation 1,422

1,131 Other 118

115 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 8,040

(12,534) Net cash provided by operating activities 89,359

134,630 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (25,681)

(31,129) Acquisition of assets (11,232)

(1,431) Purchase of other property and equipment (29)

(49) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,411

448 Net cash used in investing activities (35,531)

(32,161) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Dividends paid to shareholders (77,804)

— Reduction of financing lease liability (414)

(295) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 94

77 Proceeds from exercise of warrants —

5 Tax withholdings paid in exchange for shares withheld on employee vested stock awards (929)

(1,177) Net cash used in financing activities (79,053)

(1,390) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH (25,225)

101,079 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year 257,468

139,524 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 232,243

$ 240,603 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ (75)

$ (198) Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities





Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in accounts payables and accrued

expenses $ 888

$ 8,153 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $ 443

$ 538 Inventory material transfers to oil and natural gas properties $ 1,246

$ — Asset retirement obligation capitalized $ 12

$ — Asset retirement obligation removed due to divestiture $ (137)

$ — Dividend payable $ 253

$ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Adjusted Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, Adjusted operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,507

$ 55,474

$ 89,359

$ 134,630 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (466)

(700)

(8,040)

12,534 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 25,041

$ 54,774

$ 81,319

$ 147,164

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash (used in) provided by investing activities less the cash flow impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Free cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating or investing activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,507

$ 55,474

$ 89,359

$ 134,630 Net cash used in investing activities (12,507)

(19,028)

(35,531)

(32,161) Acquisition of assets 11,232

—

11,232

1,431 Proceeds from sale of assets (77)

(142)

(1,411)

(448) Free cash flow $ 24,155

$ 36,304

$ 63,649

$ 103,452

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(In thousands) Net Income $ 18,670

$ 53,725

$ 59,065

$ 136,941 Adjusted for













Interest expense 21

19

75

199 Depreciation and amortization - other 1,637

1,582

4,870

4,720 Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 4,217

3,091

11,415

8,318 EBITDA 24,545

58,417

75,425

150,178















Stock-based compensation 476

377

1,422

1,131 Gain on derivative contracts —

(4,258)

(1,447)

(3,194) Realized settlement of derivative contracts —

218

5,876

(867) Employee termination benefits —

—

19

— Restructuring expenses 42

76

343

718 Interest income (2,476)

(6)

(7,857)

(8) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,587

$ 54,824

$ 73,781

$ 147,958

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,507

$ 55,474

$ 89,359

$ 134,630 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (466)

(700)

(8,040)

12,534 Interest expense 21

19

75

199 Employee termination benefits —

—

19

— Interest income (2,476)

(6)

(7,857)

(8) Other 1

37

225

603 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,587

$ 54,824

$ 73,781

$ 147,958

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $ 18,670

$ 0.50

$ 53,725

$ 1.45 Gain on derivative contracts —

—

(4,258)

(0.11) Realized settlement gains on derivative contracts —

—

218

0.01 Restructuring expenses 42

—

76

— Interest income (2,476)

(0.06)

(6)

— Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 16,236

$ 0.44

$ 49,755

$ 1.35

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding 36,969

37,161

36,797

37,150 Total adjusted net income per share $ 0.44

$ 0.44

$ 1.35

$ 1.35



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $ 59,065

$ 1.59

$ 136,941

$ 3.69 Gain on derivative contracts (1,447)

(0.04)

(3,194)

(0.09) Realized settlement gains (losses) on derivative

contracts 5,876

0.16

(867)

(0.02) Employee termination benefits 19

—

—

— Restructuring expenses 343

0.01

718

0.02 Interest income (7,857)

(0.21)

(8)

— Adjusted net income available to common

stockholders $ 55,999

$ 1.51

$ 133,590

$ 3.60

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding 36,906

37,123

36,710

37,121 Total adjusted net income per share $ 1.52

$ 1.51

$ 3.64

$ 3.60

Reconciliation of General and Administrative to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 2,619

$ 1.65

$ 2,382

$ 1.45 Stock-based compensation (476)

(0.30)

(377)

(0.23) Adjusted G&A $ 2,143

$ 1.35

$ 2,005

$ 1.22



















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative(1) $ 8,004

$ 1.71

$ 7,083

$ 1.46 Stock-based compensation (1,422)

(0.30)

(1,131)

(0.23) Adjusted G&A $ 6,582

$ 1.41

$ 5,952

$ 1.23















(1) General and administrative was impacted by a $0.4 million legal retainer refund received, related to the 2016 bankruptcy, that was recorded as a credit

reducing general and administrative expense for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Cautionary Note to Investors - This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect SandRidge's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. The forward-looking statements include projections and estimates of the Company's corporate strategies, future operations, development plans and appraisal programs, drilling inventory and locations, estimated oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production, price realizations and differentials, hedging program, projected operating, general and administrative and other costs, projected capital expenditures, tax rates, efficiency and cost reduction initiative outcomes, liquidity and capital structure and the Company's unaudited proved developed PV-10 reserve value of its Mid-Continent assets. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, our success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing oil and natural gas reserves, actual decline curves and the actual effect of adding compression to natural gas wells, the availability and terms of capital, the ability of counterparties to transactions with us to meet their obligations, our timely execution of hedge transactions, credit conditions of global capital markets, changes in economic conditions, the amount and timing of future development costs, the availability and demand for alternative energy sources, regulatory changes, including those related to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We refer you to the discussion of risk factors in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such form 10-K. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on our Company or our business or operations. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

