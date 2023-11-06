I-Mab Announces Participation at Jefferies and Piper Conferences in November

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) (the "Company"), a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics, today announced its in-person participation in two conferences in November 2023, the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

I-MAB Logo (PRNewsfoto/I-Mab Biopharma) (PRNewswire)

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (In Person)

Presentation Time Tuesday, November 14th at 10:30 a.m. GMT (5:30 a.m. EST) Presenters Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO

Dr. John Hayslip, CMO Webcast link https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff287/imab/1828028

The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on I-Mab's IR website

at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ Meetings One-on-one and small group meetings: Nov 14 – 16, 2023 Management

Participants Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO

Dr. John Hayslip, CMO

Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference (In Person)

Presentation Time Thursday, November 30th at 8:30 a.m. EST Presenters Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO

Dr. John Hayslip, CMO Meetings One-on-one and small group meetings: Nov 28 – 30, 2023 Management

Participants Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO

Dr. John Hayslip, CMO

Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics. I-Mab's innovative pipeline is driven by internal R&D's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept, Fast-to-Market development strategies, and through global partnerships. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, formerly known as Twitter, and WeChat.

I-Mab Contacts

Investors Media Tyler Ehler Gigi Feng Senior Director, Investor Relations Chief Communications Officer IR@i-mabbiopharma.com PR@i-mabbiopharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE I-Mab