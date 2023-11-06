ALWAYS BEST CARE SHARES TIPS TO HELP SENIORS AVOID SEASONAL DEPRESSION

- Leading senior care franchise offers advice for older adults and their caregivers as daylight saving time sets in and holidays approach-

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services caregivers around the country often see their clients experiencing winter and holiday doldrums when the daylight hours become shorter and temperatures grow colder. These teams of caring professionals, making up one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, know that the busy, chilly months ahead call for extra attention and considerations when dealing with older adults who may be navigating difficult emotions.

Always Best Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Always Best Care) (PRNewswire)

"Spending more time inside with less natural light can cause feelings of depression and anxiety for anyone, regardless of age," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "The holidays may compound these emotions for seniors as they grieve lost loved ones or feel nostalgic for their younger days. Additionally, for seniors living with dementia and other chronic health conditions, the sudden change in pace, bright lights and large gatherings of the season can be overwhelming."

Based on experience caring for seniors for over 27 years, Always Best Care offers the following tips to help older adults fight back against the winter blues:

Get outside for a refreshing change of scenery.

A little crisp air and sunlight can go a long way in giving someone a boost. If bundling up for the outdoors isn't possible, open the curtains on the nearest window and let the light stream in.

Spend time with friends.

People we love and laugh with are a balm to the soul. Make plans to get together for lunch, shopping, a movie, or just hanging out.

Plan small activities or trips.

Weekly club meetings, watching a grandchild's event, or booking a beauty appointment can all be things to happily anticipate. The countdown to these activities will help the days pass more quickly.

Stay active for a rush of mood-boosting endorphins.

Most of us feel better after getting our body moving, even if we don't feel like doing it at the time. Short walks, an indoor swim, yoga or gym session will get the blood and endorphins flowing.

Set short-term goals to work toward.

When we have something to do and a goal in sight, we can avoid getting in a rut. Get encouraged by seeing the results of your work and being able to check things off your to-do list.

"Partnering with an in-home caregiver can also be a wonderful way to ensure older adults have companionship and support for the activities they want to do. A caregiver can help with scheduling plans, staying organized, preparing meals and getting to different events," added Brown.

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas. For more information on available territories and franchising with Always Best Care, contact Sean Hart at rshart@abc-seniors.com, call 916-545-2786 or visit www.alwaysbestcare.com/franchising.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 27 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 AI Virtual Care Agent. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

