Nancy H. Rothstein The Sleep Ambassador Joins Hapbee as Strategic Advisor

Renowned Sleep Expert Will Aid In Product Validation and Brand Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nancy H. Rothstein, MBA, The Sleep Ambassador®, is joining as a strategic adviser who will help guide enhancements to and foster empirical validation of Hapbee's industry-leading sleep solutions.

Rothstein is well established as one of the leading sleep authorities who consults to corporations and organizations, including: LinkedIn, Hyatt, and Proctor & Gamble, among others Rothstein served as a member of the National Institutes of Health Sleep Disorders Research Advisory Board, serves on the Steering Committee of MyApnea.org, and also served as a member of the Board and Executive Committee of the American Sleep Apnea Association.

Her book, My Daddy Snores (Scholastic), has sold over 550,000 copies and her online sleep course for LinkedIn Learning- Sleep Is Your Superpower - has been taken by over 450,000 globally. Nancy created the Sleep Well/Live Well sleep improvement program which has engaged thousands of employees and is now available to the public.

"Sleep is fundamental for a healthy life. Optimal physical and mental health, performance, and executive function all stem from healthy sleep which is why I have been on a quest to find effective solutions that empower people to sleep well," said Rothstein.

"I have seen an abundance of products promoting great sleep. Hapbee's groundbreaking digital technology stood out and grabbed my attention as a user-friendly solution that actually works. It enhances your sleep and, in turn, helps you function at your best when awake."

She added, "In addition to sleep, Hapbee also offers digital technology for performance and mood enhancement during the day without the intake of harmful stimulants which can interfere with a good night's sleep."

"Attracting a professional with Nancy's pedigree and stellar reputation as a sleep expert represents a major validation for Hapbee," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "Her testimonial as a Hapbee user coupled with her insights and guidance are invaluable resources to us as we continue to evolve our sleep solutions to better meet the needs of consumers."

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Blends and Routines utilize patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, focus, recovery, and downtime. The devices transmit digital molecular waves of select substances without consuming any stimulants or chemicals.

Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors including Target and Target.com.

You can learn more about Hapbee at www.hapbee.com.

