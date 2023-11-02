LCDA's 8th Annual Board Leaders Convening Hosted by Toyota: Heading to Texas

LCDA's Annual Meeting Focused on Trending Governance Topics, featuring CEOs, Board Directors, and C-Level Executives Across Industries

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) brings its flagship event, LCDA's 8th Annual Board Leaders Convening , to the Lone Star State for the very first time. The Convening is the largest gathering of Latino business leaders at the pinnacle of corporate leadership and governance, and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Taking place from November 1-3, 2023, in the vibrant city of Plano, Texas, the Annual Convening is set to make an impact, hosted by Toyota Motor North America, Inc. and presented by KPMG, two organizations known for their unwavering commitment to expanding opportunities for all and for their dedication to diversity and inclusion.

LCDA Chair Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow expressed, "Bringing LCDA's 8th Annual Board Leaders Convening to Texas is a momentous occasion. Texas, which for the first time is mostly Hispanic, and boasts a dynamic business landscape, is the perfect setting to celebrate and drive Latino leadership in corporate governance. This Convening underscores our commitment to promoting equity and inclusion at the highest levels of corporate leadership."

A highlight of the Convening will be the prestigious Corporate Visionary Awards Reception and Dinner. We are thrilled to honor this year's Corporate Visionary awardees: Bank of America, Biogen, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank), General Mills, and Ulta Beauty. This award celebrates companies with two or more US Latinos on their boards.

Recently, there has been a notable shift in recognizing the importance of inclusivity and cultural awareness as an effective business growth strategy. Yet, despite Latinos being the second-largest population group, with 62.5 million Americans and a $3.4 trillion consumer force , they remain the least represented on corporate boards, emphasizing the crucial need for two or more Latinos on boards.

About the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA): The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) brings together accomplished and respected Hispanics/Latinos in corporate leadership and corporate governance committed to paying it forward. Our mission is to develop, support, and increase the number of Hispanics/Latinos on corporate boards. LCDA's strategy to accelerate Hispanic/Latino placements on corporate boards is focused on three areas: grow demand, grow supply, and raise awareness. LCDA serves as an advocate and resource to corporate boards, search firms, private equity, and institutional investors interested in gaining access to exceptional Hispanic/Latino board talent. Together with our foundation (LCDEF), our program areas also focus on growing the supply of high-caliber boardroom candidates and providing quality corporate governance programming for experienced and aspiring directors.

About Toyota: Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

