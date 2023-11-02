Jones Walker Welcomes Eight Associates

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce the addition of eight associates to the firm.

The firm welcomes the following new associates:

Lauren A. Cyriac is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Lauren advises clients on a broad range of corporate law, governance, transactional, and related matters. While earning her JD from The George Washington University Law School, Lauren was a summer associate and an estate planning paralegal and legal assistant at law firms in Washington, DC, and New York. She was named top defense attorney at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law's 2017 West Coast Regional Mock Trial Tournament and was an inmate reentry intern at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center.

Lauren K. Foshee is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the property and personal injury team in the Baton Rouge office. Lauren advises clients on a broad range of commercial disputes. She earned her JD, magna cum laude, from Loyola New Orleans College of Law, graduating in the top 10% of her class. While in law school, Lauren served as chief of staff for the Loyola Maritime Law Journal, worked as a research and teaching assistant to Loyola College of Law Distinguished Professor in Civil Law Sandra Varnado, and had the privilege of participating in Loyola's Workplace Litigation Clinic as a Rule XX Student Practitioner, where she helped disadvantaged persons in employment law disputes. Lauren was also a member of the Maritime Law Society and the St. Thomas More Catholic Law Students Society.

Madeline M. Freese is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the energy litigation team in the New Orleans office. Madeline advises clients on a broad range of commercial and regulatory disputes. While earning her JD from Washington University School of Law, Madeline served as an extern for, and separately as a summer intern for, the Missouri State Public Defender. She completed a legal internship at a law firm in St. Louis and served as executive note editor for the Washington University Journal of Law & Policy. Madeline also participated in the Post-Conviction Relief Clinic at WashULaw, where she assisted with appeals for capital cases.

Madison Gaines is an associate in the Labor & Employment Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Madison helps employers resolve employment-related disputes and provides day-to-day compliance advice regarding workplace issues. Prior to joining Jones Walker, she served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick of the US District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. Madison earned her JD and graduate diploma in comparative law from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center. While earning her law degree, Madison served as editor-in-chief of the LSU Journal of Energy Law and Resources, for which she was also a published author.

Kylie E. McNamara is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Kylie advises clients on a broad range of corporate law, governance, transactional, and related matters. While earning her JD from the Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, Kylie served as a research assistant at the law school, as an articles editor for the Arizona State Law Journal, and as an Arizona State University Law student ambassador. Prior to joining Jones Walker, she served as a legal intern at the Office of Administrative Law Judges of the US Environmental Protection Agency, as a judicial intern to the Honorable Jay C. Zainey of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, and as a legal extern on the Preventing Targeted Violence Team of the McCain Institute.

Dakota J. Stephens is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the dispute resolution team in the Jackson office. Dakota advises clients on a broad range of civil, commercial, and criminal disputes. Prior to joining Jones Walker, he served as a judicial clerk at the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. While earning his JD, magna cum laude, from Mississippi College School of Law, Dakota was an active member of the Moot Court Board and the Business Law and Civil Law societies, and he completed externships at the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Mississippi and the Twentieth Circuit Court of Mississippi. Dakota also completed internships and clerkships at several private law firms.

Marion Strauss is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the corporate compliance and white collar defense team in the New Orleans office. Marion represents clients in a broad range of compliance, criminal defense, and general litigation matters. While earning her JD from Emory University School of Law, Marion served as a research assistant for and was a staff member of the Emory International Law Review, was treasurer of the Emory Chapter of the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers, was a member of the Emory Public Interest Committee, and was a volunteer for the Innovation Law Lab. Prior to joining Jones Walker, she completed a legal externship at the Dekalb office of the Atlanta Legal Aid Society. At the Hearings Unit of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Marion was a judicial extern to Administrative Judge Yasmin Yanthis-Bailey and a judicial intern to Administrative Judge Peter Massaro.

L. Davis Williams is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the dispute resolution and arbitration team in the New Orleans office. Davis assists clients with commercial litigation matters and also has experience with insurance, environmental, energy, construction, criminal, and estate disputes. Prior to joining Jones Walker, he was a law clerk for a regional integrated energy company and also served as a judicial extern for the Honorable Ivan Lemelle of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. While earning his JD from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, Davis served as the articles director of Loyola Law Review. He was also an oralist and brief writer for Loyola's Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot Court Team. Davis also participated on a national trial advocacy competition team and was the lead negotiator for Loyola's team in the Tulane Professional Basketball Negotiation Competition.

