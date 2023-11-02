INSIGHTEC ANNOUNCES NEW CATEGORY I CPT® CODE FROM AMA FOR NEURO PROCEDURES USING MR-GUIDED FOCUSED ULTRASOUND

New code means acceptance of focused ultrasound technology as mainstream treatment, leading to standardized reimbursement for US physicians

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec , a global healthcare company dedicated to using acoustic energy to transform patient care, today announced that the editorial panel of the American Medical Association (AMA) approved their application to establish a new Category (Cat) I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code to facilitate reimbursement for MR-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) ablation of neurological targets. The Cat I CPT® code will be included in the next CPT® codebook and expected to be effective January 1, 2025.

"Achieving a Cat I CPT® code is a tremendous milestone for not only Insightec, but for patients and physicians across the United States," explains Maurice R. Ferré, MD, CEO and chairman of the board of Insightec. "We've long known that focused ultrasound has a significant and valuable role in treating patients with neurological disorders. The approval of this code is further validation and indication of the broader adoption of focused ultrasound, and assurance that those who provide this critical service will receive consistent reimbursement."

"This approval can also lead to expanded access to focused ultrasound for US patients," says Dee Kolanek, vice president of market access and reimbursement for Insightec. "Thanks to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) who supported the application, this code now gives physicians a definitive reimbursement and, we believe, will have a positive impact on both sales and utilization going forward."

Focused ultrasound, which was pioneered by Insightec, is FDA approved to treat essential tremor and Parkinsonian tremor. The procedure is performed in a single, outpatient procedure with many patients showing immediate improvement of tremor in the treated hand with minimal or no complications. There are currently over 50 treatment centers across the United States and more than 125 treatment centers around the world using Insightec's Exablate® Neuro platform.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

