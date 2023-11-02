The Brattle Group Welcomes Sarah Egan as Vice President of Human Resources

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Sarah Egan to the firm's Chicago office as Vice President of Human Resources. With over two decades of strategic talent acquisition, talent development, and HR operations experience, Ms. Egan has deep expertise in building and implementing people-focused programs, practices, and policies to achieve business objectives.

Sarah Egan | Vice President of HR | The Brattle Group (PRNewswire)

"With her proven track record overseeing programs, practices, and operational support related to every aspect of human resources, Sarah is a wonderful addition to Brattle's leadership team," said Brattle President & Principal Dr. Torben Voetmann. "The firm's success begins with our employees, and Sarah's commitment to Brattle's Foundational Principles – development, collegiality, quality, and sustainability – ensures that our people are in excellent hands."

Ms. Egan will lead all aspects of Brattle's global human resources strategies and functions. In collaboration with these HR teams and firm leadership, she will be responsible for identifying, developing, and retaining top talent and enhancing company culture.

"I am thrilled to be joining Brattle at a transformational time for the firm, as we further commit to upholding our vision and values to our clients, prospective talent, and existing employee base," said Ms. Egan. "I look forward to collaborating with Brattle's wonderful HR teams and professionals across the firm to further instill and promote a 'people first' mentality, and help nurture talent in alignment with Brattle's strategic priorities."

Prior to joining Brattle, Ms. Egan was the Vice President of Human Resources at a global location data technology company. She also spent more than 15 years at a financial derivatives marketplace, including in roles as Senior Director of HR Business Partners and Associate Director of Corporate Development.

To learn more about Ms. Egan, please see her full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brattle Group