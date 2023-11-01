TE Connectivity announces fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2023

Q4 earnings per share exceed guidance;

Full year results reflect strong margin and EPS expansion from first half to second half;

Record cash generated for the quarter and the full year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended Sept. 29, 2023.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) earnings highlights for the fiscal fourth quarter (PRNewswire)

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $4 billion , essentially flat on a reported basis and down 2% organically, when comparing both to a 13-week fourth quarter in fiscal year 2022.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.75 , down 21% year over year.

Adjusted EPS were $1.78 , an increase of 2% versus the prior year on a 13-week comparison basis.

Orders were $3.9 billion , with sequential growth in the Transportation and Communications segments.

Cash flow from operating activities was $1.1 billion and free cash flow was $945 million , both quarterly records, as the company continues to demonstrate its strong cash generation model.

Full Year Highlights

Net sales were $16 billion , essentially flat on a reported basis despite currency exchange headwinds of $430 million , and up 3% organically, with growth in the Transportation and Industrial segments, when comparing both to a 52-week prior year.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations were $6.01 , down 20% year over year.

Adjusted EPS were $6.74 , down 6% versus the prior year on a 52-week comparison basis.

Strong margin and EPS expansion in the second half compared to the first half of the year, driven by strong operational performance.

Cash flow from operating activities was $3.1 billion and free cash flow was $2.4 billion , both company records, with approximately $1.7 billion returned to shareholders.

"I'm pleased with our strong finish to fiscal 2023, as we delivered earnings above guidance for the quarter along with record cash flow that resulted in over 100% free cash flow conversion," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "For the full year, our teams delivered year-over-year organic sales growth in our Transportation and Industrial segments, as the strength and diversity of our portfolio allowed us to overcome cyclicality in some of our end markets and headwinds from currency exchange. In Transportation, we continued to capitalize on our leading global position in electric vehicles to drive sales growth and, importantly, expand margins in the second half. Our Industrial segment demonstrated continued growth momentum in renewable energy applications and benefited from ongoing recovery in the commercial air and medical markets. While our Communications segment declined in 2023 as expected, we are seeing positive momentum from artificial intelligence applications where our high-speed connectivity solutions and engineering expertise have resulted in key design wins with technology leaders.

"As we look to the year ahead, while we remain in a dynamic market environment, we are confident in our ability to drive profitable growth leveraging key trends including e-mobility, renewable energy and artificial intelligence, where our advanced technology and close customer partnerships are helping to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future."

First Quarter FY24 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.85 billion, flat on both a reported and organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.59, up 27% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70, up more than 10% year over year, with strong margin expansion.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.

Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations – represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share – represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans

Net Sales Excluding the Impact of the Additional Week, Net Sales Growth (Decline) Excluding the Impact of the Additional Week, Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) Excluding the Impact of the Additional Week, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Excluding the Impact of the Additional Week – represent certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures excluding the impact of the additional week in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year for fiscal years which are 53 weeks in length.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Free Cash Flow Conversion – represents the ratio of Free Cash Flow to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations. We use Free Cash Flow Conversion as an indicator of our ability to convert earnings to cash.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 29,

September 30,

September 29,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,035

$ 4,359

$ 16,034

$ 16,281 Cost of sales

2,750



3,010



10,979



11,037 Gross margin

1,285



1,349



5,055



5,244 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

412



412



1,670



1,584 Research, development, and engineering expenses

174



179



708



718 Acquisition and integration costs

7



16



33



45 Restructuring and other charges, net

57



82



340



141 Operating income

635



660



2,304



2,756 Interest income

21



6



60



15 Interest expense

(19)



(18)



(80)



(66) Other income (expense), net

(3)



4



(16)



28 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

634



652



2,268



2,733 Income tax (expense) benefit

(81)



56



(364)



(306) Income from continuing operations

553



708



1,904



2,427 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1)



—



6



1 Net income $ 552

$ 708

$ 1,910

$ 2,428























Basic earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 1.77

$ 2.22

$ 6.04

$ 7.51 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



0.02



— Net income

1.76



2.22



6.06



7.52























Diluted earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 1.75

$ 2.21

$ 6.01

$ 7.47 Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



—



0.02



— Net income

1.75



2.21



6.03



7.47























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic

313



319



315



323 Diluted

316



321



317



325

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























September 29,

September 30,

2023

2022

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,661

$ 1,088 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $30 and $45, respectively

2,967



2,865 Inventories

2,552



2,676 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

712



639 Total current assets

7,892



7,268 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,754



3,567 Goodwill

5,463



5,258 Intangible assets, net

1,175



1,288 Deferred income taxes

2,600



2,498 Other assets

828



903 Total assets $ 21,712

$ 20,782 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 682

$ 914 Accounts payable

1,563



1,593 Accrued and other current liabilities

2,218



2,125 Total current liabilities

4,463



4,632 Long-term debt

3,529



3,292 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

728



695 Deferred income taxes

185



244 Income taxes

365



304 Other liabilities

787



718 Total liabilities

10,057



9,885 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

104



95 Shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 322,470,281 shares authorized and issued, and 330,830,781 shares authorized and issued, respectively

142



146 Accumulated earnings

12,947



12,832 Treasury shares, at cost, 10,487,742 and 12,749,540 shares, respectively

(1,380)



(1,681) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(158)



(495) Total shareholders' equity

11,551



10,802 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 21,712

$ 20,782

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 29,

September 30,

September 29,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 552

$ 708

$ 1,910

$ 2,428 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

1



—



(6)



(1) Income from continuing operations

553



708



1,904



2,427 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

200



188



794



785 Deferred income taxes

44



(129)



(77)



(147) Non-cash lease cost

23



33



129



131 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

(6)



(9)



76



70 Share-based compensation expense

28



31



123



119 Impairment of held for sale businesses

7



14



74



14 Other

16



28



101



9 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





















Accounts receivable, net

56



308



(146)



200 Inventories

278



398



(45)



(41) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

47



(7)



17



50 Accounts payable

(69)



(348)



(1)



(396) Accrued and other current liabilities

35



(82)



21



(398) Income taxes

(34)



(21)



17



32 Other

(40)



(168)



145



(387) Net cash provided by operating activities

1,138



944



3,132



2,468 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(194)



(212)



(732)



(768) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

1



8



4



106 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(2)



(104)



(110)



(220) Proceeds from divestiture of businesses, net of cash retained by businesses sold

—



—



48



16 Other

—



(2)



22



(12) Net cash used in investing activities

(195)



(310)



(768)



(878) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper

42



133



(40)



370 Proceeds from issuance of debt

—



—



499



588 Repayment of debt

—



—



(591)



(558) Proceeds from exercise of share options

10



20



43



54 Repurchase of common shares

(271)



(326)



(945)



(1,412) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(184)



(179)



(725)



(685) Other

(4)



(2)



(34)



(41) Net cash used in financing activities

(407)



(354)



(1,793)



(1,684) Effect of currency translation on cash

(6)



(12)



2



(21) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

530



268



573



(115) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,131



820



1,088



1,203 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,661

$ 1,088

$ 1,661

$ 1,088























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid on debt, net $ 27

$ 19

$ 75

$ 58 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

71



95



425



421

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 29,

September 30,

September 29,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,138

$ 944

$ 3,132

$ 2,468 Excluding:





















Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts

—



5



—



(23) Capital expenditures, net

(193)



(204)



(728)



(662) Free cash flow (1) $ 945

$ 745

$ 2,404

$ 1,783























(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



































































































For the Quarters Ended



For the Years Ended



September 29,



September 30,



September 29,



September 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022



($ in millions)



Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,413







$ 2,447







$ 9,588







$ 9,219





Industrial Solutions

1,159









1,244









4,551









4,490





Communications Solutions

463









668









1,895









2,572





Total $ 4,035







$ 4,359







$ 16,034







$ 16,281







































































































Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin

Transportation Solutions $ 411

17.0 %

$ 347

14.2 %

$ 1,451

15.1 %

$ 1,534

16.6 % Industrial Solutions

162

14.0





177

14.2





602

13.2





607

13.5

Communications Solutions

62

13.4





136

20.4





251

13.2





615

23.9

Total $ 635

15.7 %

$ 660

15.1 %

$ 2,304

14.4 %

$ 2,756

16.9 %

































































































Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)

Transportation Solutions $ 444

18.4 %

$ 407

16.6 %

$ 1,665

17.4 %

$ 1,618

17.6 % Industrial Solutions

184

15.9





204

16.4





713

15.7





705

15.7

Communications Solutions

71

15.3





146

21.9





299

15.8





643

25.0

Total $ 699

17.3 %

$ 757

17.4 %

$ 2,677

16.7 %

$ 2,966

18.2 %















































(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 29, 2023

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 35

2.0 %

$ 11

0.8 %

$ 24

$ — Commercial transportation

(54)

(12.8)





(59)

(14.1)





5



— Sensors

(15)

(5.0)





(21)

(7.2)





6



— Total

(34)

(1.4)





(69)

(2.8)





35



— Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

(125)

(24.4)





(137)

(26.9)





12



— Aerospace, defense, and marine

10

3.2





21

6.7





7



(18) Energy

6

2.7





(5)

(2.2)





2



9 Medical

24

12.4





23

11.9





1



— Total

(85)

(6.8)





(98)

(7.9)





22



(9) Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

(140)

(32.3)





(143)

(33.1)





2



1 Appliances

(65)

(27.7)





(66)

(27.9)





1



— Total

(205)

(30.7)





(209)

(31.3)





3



1 Total $ (324)

(7.4) %

$ (376)

(8.6) %

$ 60

$ (8)













































































































Change in Net Sales for the Year Ended September 29, 2023

versus Net Sales for the Year Ended September 30, 2022

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 424

6.5 %

$ 662

10.2 %

$ (238)

$ — Commercial transportation

(57)

(3.6)





(17)

(1.1)





(40)



— Sensors

2

0.2





20

1.8





(18)



— Total

369

4.0





665

7.2





(296)



— Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

(198)

(10.4)





(154)

(8.1)





(44)



— Aerospace, defense, and marine

91

8.4





139

12.8





(10)



(38) Energy

79

9.8





77

9.6





(22)



24 Medical

89

12.8





91

13.1





(2)



— Total

61

1.4





153

3.4





(78)



(14) Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

(444)

(27.6)





(437)

(27.2)





(26)



19 Appliances

(233)

(24.1)





(211)

(21.8)





(22)



— Total

(677)

(26.3)





(648)

(25.2)





(48)



19 Total $ (247)

(1.5) %

$ 170

1.0 %

$ (422)

$ 5



































(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 29, 2023

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 411



$ 1

$ 32

$ —

$ 444

Industrial Solutions

162





6



16



—



184

Communications Solutions

62





—



9



—



71

Total $ 635



$ 7

$ 57

$ —

$ 699



































Operating margin

15.7 %





















17.3 %

































Other expense, net $ (3)



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (3)



































Income tax expense $ (81)



$ (1)

$ (3)

$ (49)

$ (134)



































Effective tax rate

12.8 %





















19.2 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 553



$ 6

$ 54

$ (49)

$ 564



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.75



$ 0.02

$ 0.17

$ (0.16)

$ 1.78



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax benefits associated with a decrease in the valuation allowance for certain tax loss and credit carryforwards.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 347



$ 4

$ 56

$ —

$ 407

Industrial Solutions

177





8



19



—



204

Communications Solutions

136





3



7



—



146

Total $ 660



$ 15

$ 82

$ —

$ 757



































Operating margin

15.1 %





















17.4 %

































Other income, net $ 4



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4



































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 56



$ (3)

$ (16)

$ (182)

$ (145)



































Effective tax rate

(8.6) %





















19.4 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 708



$ 12

$ 66

$ (182)

$ 604



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.21



$ 0.04

$ 0.21

$ (0.57)

$ 1.88



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes a $67 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions, a $64 million income tax benefit related primarily to a lapse of a statute of limitation, and a $51 million income tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance associated primarily with improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 29, 2023

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,451



$ 3

$ 211

$ —

$ 1,665

Industrial Solutions

602





27



84



—



713

Communications Solutions

251





3



45



—



299

Total $ 2,304



$ 33

$ 340

$ —

$ 2,677



































Operating margin

14.4 %





















16.7 %

































Other expense, net $ (16)



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (16)



































Income tax expense $ (364)



$ (6)

$ (85)

$ (49)

$ (504)



































Effective tax rate

16.0 %





















19.1 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,904



$ 27

$ 255

$ (49)

$ 2,137



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 6.01



$ 0.09

$ 0.80

$ (0.15)

$ 6.74



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax benefits associated with a decrease in the valuation allowance for certain tax loss and credit carryforwards.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,534



$ 16

$ 68

$ —

$ 1,618

Industrial Solutions

607





32



66



—



705

Communications Solutions

615





5



23



—



643

Total $ 2,756



$ 53

$ 157

$ —

$ 2,966



































Operating margin

16.9 %





















18.2 %

































Other income, net $ 28



$ —

$ —

$ (11)

$ 17



































Income tax expense $ (306)



$ (11)

$ (34)

$ (200)

$ (551)



































Effective tax rate

11.2 %





















18.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 2,427



$ 42

$ 123

$ (211)

$ 2,381



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 7.47



$ 0.13

$ 0.38

$ (0.65)

$ 7.33



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes $141 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $16 million recorded in cost of sales.

(3) Includes a $124 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions, a $64 million income tax benefit related primarily to a lapse of a statute of limitation, and a $51 million income tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance associated primarily with improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income. Also includes $27 million of income tax expense related to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower corporate tax rate enacted in the canton of Schaffhausen and $12 million of income tax expense related to an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 282



$ 2

$ 74

$ 358

Industrial Solutions

156





6



13



175

Communications Solutions

64





1



24



89

Total $ 502



$ 9

$ 111

$ 622





























Operating margin

13.1 %















16.2 %



























Other expense, net $ (5)



$ —

$ —

$ (5)





























Income tax expense $ (87)



$ (2)

$ (29)

$ (118)





























Effective tax rate

17.9 %















19.5 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 398



$ 7

$ 82

$ 487





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.25



$ 0.02

$ 0.26

$ 1.53





























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

IMPACT OF ADDITIONAL WEEK (UNAUDITED)





































































































































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended

September 29, 2023 versus Net Sales for the

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022



Change in Organic Net Sales for the Quarter Ended

September 29, 2023 versus Organic Net Sales for the

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022





































For the

Quarter Ended

September 29,

2023



For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

















Adjustment













Adjustment

















Adjustment













14 Weeks

Impact of

13 Weeks

14 Weeks



Impact of



13 Weeks



14 Weeks



Impact of



13 Weeks







U.S. GAAP

14th Week

(Non-GAAP) (3)(4)

U.S. GAAP



14th Week



(Non-GAAP) (3)(4)



(Non-GAAP) (3)



14th Week



(Non-GAAP) (3)(4)



($ in millions)





































































Net sales $ 4,035



$ 4,359

$ (306)

$ 4,053



(7.4) %



7.0 %



(0.4) %

(8.6) %

7.1 %

(1.5) %











































































































































For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

































































































Adjustments









Adjustment



































Acquisition

Restructuring





14 Weeks









13 Weeks





























Related

and Other





Adjusted



Impact of



Adjusted





















U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



14th Week



(Non-GAAP) (3)(4)



















Diluted earnings per share from

































































continuing operations $ 2.21



$ 0.04

$ 0.21

$ (0.57)

$ 1.88



$ (0.13)



$ 1.75































































































































































































































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.



















(2) Includes a $67 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions, a $64 million income tax benefit related primarily to a lapse of a statute of limitation, and a $51 million income tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance associated primarily with improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income.



















(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



















(4) Excludes the impact of an additional week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The impact of the additional week was estimated using average sales and adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.





















TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

IMPACT OF ADDITIONAL WEEK (UNAUDITED)





































































































































































Change in Net Sales for Fiscal 2023



Change in Organic Net Sales for Fiscal 2023











Fiscal 2022

versus Net Sales for Fiscal 2022



versus Organic Net Sales for Fiscal 2022

















Adjustment















Adjustment

















Adjustment

















53 Weeks

Impact of

52 Weeks

53 Weeks



Impact of



52 Weeks



53 Weeks



Impact of



52 Weeks



Fiscal 2023



U.S. GAAP

53rd Week

(Non-GAAP) (4)(5)

U.S. GAAP



53rd Week



(Non-GAAP) (4)(5)



(Non-GAAP) (4)



53rd Week



(Non-GAAP) (4)(5)



($ in millions)

Net sales $ 16,034



$ 16,281

$ (306)

$ 15,975



(1.5) %



1.9 %



0.4 %

1.0 %

2.0 %

3.0 %











































































































































For the Year Ended September 30, 2022

































































































Adjustments









Adjustment





































Acquisition

Restructuring







53 Weeks











52 Weeks





























Related

and Other







Adjusted



Impact of



Adjusted





















U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



14th Week



(Non-GAAP) (4)(5)



















Diluted earnings per share from

































































continuing operations $ 7.47



$ 0.13

$ 0.38

$ (0.65)

$ 7.33



$ (0.13)



$ 7.20































































































































































































































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.



















(2) Includes $141 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $16 million recorded in cost of sales.



















(3) Includes a $124 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions, a $64 million income tax benefit related primarily to a lapse of a statute of limitation, and a $51 million income tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance associated primarily with improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income. Also includes $27 million of income tax expense related to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower corporate tax rate enacted in the canton of Schaffhausen and $12 million of income tax expense related to an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement.



















(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



















(5) Excludes the impact of an additional week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The impact of the additional week was estimated using average sales and adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.





















TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of November 1, 2023 (UNAUDITED)







Outlook for



Quarter Ending



December 29,



2023

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.59

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.10

Acquisition-related charges

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.70

















Net sales growth (decline)

0.2 % Translation

(0.4)

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

(0.3)

Organic net sales growth (1)

(0.5) %







(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

