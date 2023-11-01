Straive Acquires Gramener to Enhance Data, Analytics, and AI Capabilities

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Straive, a leader in helping organizations operationalize the data -> insights -> knowledge -> AI value chain, announced the acquisition of Gramener, an award-winning, design-led data science company. Straive is owned by BPEA EQT, part of EQT, a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies.

Gramener helps solve complex business problems with compelling data stories using insights and a low-code AI-powered platform for clients across multiple industries, including Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Logistics & Manufacturing, ESG, and Technology & Consulting. Gramener's AI-led platform leverages Computer Vision, NLP (Natural Language Programming), NLG (Natural Language Generation), and Spatial Analytics.

"Straive helps clients create differentiated customer experiences, offerings, and operations by embedding unique data-driven insights and expert knowledge into digital & AI technologies, which are operationalized with experts-in-loop. Our clients can immediately accelerate their data/AI-powered transformation journey by leveraging Gramener's experienced team, cutting-edge AI and analytics capabilities, and multi-industry experience," said Ankor Rai, CEO of Straive.

Namit Sureka, President and Chief Analytics & AI Officer, Straive, commented, "Gramener's capabilities across the data value chain, especially their depth in AI and Data Science, complement Straive's existing data, knowledge, and operations capabilities. We believe that their team of experts who bring high energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and differentiated offerings through innovation will significantly enhance our positioning and deliver impact for our clients.

"On behalf of the entire team at Gramener, we are excited to become part of Straive and believe that combining our strengths will enable the creation of differentiated, end-to-end offerings from Data to AI and, ultimately, Gen AI to accelerate our vision of enterprise decision making with insightful stories" said Anand S, Co-Founder and CEO, Gramener.

Naveen Gattu, Co-Founder and COO, Gramener, commented, "We are aligned in our commitment to partnering with clients and nurturing data/AI-led growth. Partnering with Straive allows us to offer comprehensive data services, spanning from data extraction and engineering to data science, visualization, and AI. This positions us at a competitive advantage as we continue to create value for our clients."

Avendus Capital Private Limited served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gramener.

Gramener is an award-winning, design-led data science company. Gramener helps solve complex business problems with compelling data stories using insights and a low-code AI-powered platform for clients across multiple industries, including Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Logistics & Manufacturing, ESG, and Technology & Consulting. The company operates from 6 locations across the USA, India, Switzerland, Canada, and Singapore.

Straive helps clients operationalize the data -> insights -> knowledge -> AI value chain. Straive's clients extend across Financial & Information Services, Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Scientific Research, EdTech, and Logistics. Straive has locations across multiple geographies, including the United States, UK & Europe, Singapore, India, Philippines, Nicaragua, and Vietnam.

