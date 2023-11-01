Global Biotech Healthcare innovator BioAro Inc. opens its first-ever multidisciplinary BioGut Clinic™ for IBS care

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BioAro Inc., an innovative biotechnology company headquartered in downtown Calgary, Canada, is on a mission to revolutionize the approach to Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) treatment by facilitating worldwide access to microbiome testing and telemedicine. The BioGut Clinic™ offers treatment plans for patients worldwide, allowing them to access the services from the comfort of their homes or their nearest BioGut Clinic™. This expansion will extend the company's reach to offer transformative care on a global scale.

Raman Kapoor, the Founder of the BioGut Clinic™, is a Registered Dietitian with over 25 years of experience. She recognizes the urgent need for a customized support system for individuals experiencing IBS complications within the community. "Canada has a significantly high rate of IBS in comparison to the global statistics, yet solutions provided are often generic, leaving individuals without the personalized support they need." emphasizes Kapoor.

The team at the BioGut Clinic™ is comprised of knowledgeable, highly skilled healthcare professionals experienced in all aspects of personalized treatments. Our team includes Registered Dietitians, Gastroenterologists, Kinesiologists, Nurse Practitioners, and Clinical Psychologists. Combing an unprecedented connection between Genomics and Gut health, the BioGut Clinic™ offers a 360° approach with a unique 90-day program for IBS treatment. The patient-centered program has gut-microbiome testing, personalized nutrition plans, and stress management as a part of psychotherapy and exercise regimens, along with medical interventions, to provide comprehensive care for IBS.

"It is important to understand the Gut-Brain Connection and how it impacts our daily life." Kapoor explains, delving into the significance of the gut-brain axis in IBS. Disruptions in this connection, often conveyed through the Vagus nerve, can exacerbate IBS symptoms. Kapoor also emphasizes how imbalance in the gut microbiome, a vast ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms, plays a critical role in digestive and overall health and can lead to IBS symptoms.

IBS, a widely misunderstood and prevalent digestive disorder that affects around 11% of the population globally. The rates in women are roughly 1.5 to 3 times greater than the rates observed in men. Approximately up to 40% of all visits to gastroenterologists are due to IBS symptoms. Not all individuals with IBS symptoms seek medical care for their symptoms, most of them being under the age of 50. Individuals suffer in silence, living in a society where the word "bowel" may scarcely be spoken. - Statistics on IBS from IFFGD, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders.

Kapoor underscores the importance of seeking medical advice at the first sign of IBS symptoms, stressing that chronic discomfort and pain should not be normalized. IBS can lead to social isolation and mental health challenges. Kapoor also states, "Effective medical intervention and support are crucial for individuals suffering from IBS."

Patients do not need a referral to get an appointment. If you or someone you know is suffering from IBS symptoms and seeking an effective and holistic approach to manage the condition and regain a higher quality of life, please visit www.biogutclinic.com to learn more about how the BioGut Clinic™ can make a difference.

About BioAro:

BioAro is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing the accessibility of invaluable health insights using cutting-edge technologies such as whole genome sequencing, disease-specific DNA tests, and Microbiome analysis. BioAro's unwavering commitment is to ensure quality and health equity by making these services accessible to all. BioAro plays a pivotal role in deciphering both inherent and acquired health risks, including potential diseases, health conditions, pharmacogenomic profiling, and nutritional parameters. Ultimately, BioAro empowers individuals to proactively shape their health and lifestyle choices, guided by their genetic insights.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for individualized medical recommendations.

