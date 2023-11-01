Forever Feed Technologies and JR Automation Partner to Manufacture Climate Technology for On-farm Feed Mills for Dairy and Beef Producers

Forever Feed Technologies has selected JR Automation, a global leader in advanced automated manufacturing, to build climate positive indoor feed mills designed by FFT that will dramatically save water and reduce carbon emissions.

HANFORD, Calif. and AMERICAN FORK, Utah and HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Forever Feed Technologies (FFT) and JR Automation (JRA) are pleased to announce a definitive agreement to design and build on-farm controlled environment feed mills for large-scale dairy and beef cattle producers. With this partnership, FFT and JRA will design and deliver custom automated systems that maximize the productivity and effectiveness of Forever Feed's water and carbon emission reduction technology, improving both farm operations and meeting a growing demand for sustainably produced high-quality animal feed.

"JR gives us the confidence that our indoor feed mill will produce an uninterrupted supply of nutritious animal feed."

Forever Feed Technology selected JR Automation based on their problem-solving, partnership-focused approach and advanced automation expertise, spanning multiple industries, and supported by over 2,000 highly skilled employees with manufacturing facilities world-wide.

"Speaking as both a dairy producer and co-founder of Forever Feed, partnering with JR Automation gives me the confidence that the Forever Feed Mill solution will be able to produce an uninterrupted daily supply of fresh nutritious feed for our animals, and will be robust enough to economically scale on our farm, and many others like us, who each feed thousands of dairy and beef cattle," said Jack de Jong, Chairman of Forever Feed Technologies.

With this partnership, JR Automation provides Forever Feed Technology with a unique single-source solution for complete integration of FFT technology and data information, providing greater speed, flexibility, and efficiencies; giving agricultural leaders around the world a solid and profitable path to reducing water use and greenhouse emissions.

"We have built a strong relationship with Forever Feed and look forward to delivering an integrated solution that advances the productivity and sustainability of the dairy and beef cattle sector through the FFT Feed Mill," said Dave DeGraaf, CEO of JR Automation.

"Farmers and ranchers around the world are faced with the increasingly difficult dilemma of feeding their animals with water-saving and carbon reducing technology," said Steve Lindsley, CEO of Forever Feed Technologies. "Working side by side with JRA allows FFT to rapidly deploy our systems here in the U.S. and prepares us to deliver our patent pending climate-tech solutions around the world."

The agreement with JR Automation includes building the first production ready FFT Feed Mill on the River Ranch Dairy in Hanford, CA in 2024.

ABOUT JR AUTOMATION

Established in 1980, JR Automation is a leading provider of intelligent automated manufacturing technology solutions that solve customers' key operational and productivity challenges. JR Automation serves customers across the globe in a variety of industries, including automotive, life sciences, aerospace, and more.

In 2019, JR Automation was acquired by Hitachi, Ltd. In a strategic effort towards offering a seamless connection between the physical and cyber space for industrial manufacturers and distributors worldwide. With this partnership, JR Automation provides customers a unique, single-source solution for complete integration of their physical assets and data information, offering greater speed, flexibility, and efficiencies towards achieving their Industry 4.0 visions. JR Automation employs over 2,000 people at 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.jrautomation.com , or contact us at laura.amrhein@jrautomation.com .

ABOUT FOREVER FEED TECHNOLOGIES

Forever Feed Technologies is a pioneering leader in automated agricultural feed systems designed to provide environmentally conscious, economically viable, and sustainably produced feed that will enhance food security and self-reliance worldwide. As the world grapples with the challenges posed by changing climates, the agriculture sector has emerged as a critical arena for sustainable innovation. Forever Feed Technologies signifies a profound leap towards achieving climate-neutral agriculture by 2050, and a more sustainable future for all. Forever Feed is based in both Hanford, California and American Fork, Utah. For more information, visit www.foreverfeed.tech , or contact us at info@foreverfeed.tech .

