FACIT appoints seasoned life science leaders to its Board of Directors

Drs. Maura Campbell and Laszlo Radvanyi further strengthen governance and commercialization

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FACIT is pleased to welcome two new directors to its Board, Dr. Maura Campbell and Dr. Laszlo Radvanyi. Dedicated to commercializing Ontario intellectual property and impacting patients with cancer, both executives bring with them decades of private and public sector leadership experiences.

Dr. Campbell is currently the President and CEO of Ontario Biosciences Organization (OBIO), a not-for-profit dedicated to advancing health technology innovation and commercialization. She brings to FACIT's board more than 30 years of experience across both public and private sectors, contributing her deep expertise in technology transfer and commercialization of intellectual property. Dr. Campbell also currently serves on the Board of Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) and was appointed to Ontario's Life Sciences Council (OLSC) along with FACIT President Dr. David O'Neill. Prior to joining OBIO, Dr. Campbell was the Vice-President of Intellectual Property and Contracts for Turnstone Biologics, a start-up co-founded by FACIT and which recently closed an IPO on the Nasdaq exchange.

Dr. Radvanyi is the President and Scientific Director of FACIT's strategic partner, the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), whose overarching mandate is to advance Ontario's most promising cancer innovations to the benefit of the local economy and patients. His extensive translational cancer research experience includes senior roles spanning academia and industry, at both a multinational pharmaceutical company and at a biotechnology startup company.

FACIT also thanks entrepreneurial scientist Dr. Shana Kelley, for lending her knowledge and leadership as a FACIT director since 2017. Dr. Kelley stepped down from FACIT's board in June to focus on her new role as President of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in Chicago, Illinois. She remains as the Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of CTRL Therapeutics, a FACIT-backed start-up.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Maura and Laszlo to FACIT's expanding Board of Directors", said Mr. John Morrison, FACIT's Board Chair. "We are gaining their invaluable experience as FACIT continues to focus on realizing both economic and patient impact in Ontario. We are also grateful to have benefited from Shana's academic-entrepreneur perspectives and we wish her much success in her latest endeavours."

About FACIT

FACIT is an award-winning commercialization venture firm that builds companies with entrepreneurs to accelerate oncology innovation, with a portfolio that has attracted more than $1.5 billion in investment to Ontario. Blending industry experience, capital and the unsurpassed clinician-scientist network of its strategic partner the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), FACIT capitalizes on the province's investment in research and healthcare to the benefit of the local economy and patients worldwide. Cancer Breakthroughs. Realized. facit.ca.

