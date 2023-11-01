Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

--Revenue increased 12% powered by 6% same-store sales growth and 6% net store growth--

--Reaffirms fiscal year 2023 financial outlook--

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

For the third quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $581.0 million, up 12 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.6 billion, up 10 percent versus the prior year driven by 6 percent same-store sales growth and 6 percent net store growth. The Company added 55 net new stores in the quarter.

During the third quarter, we had an $851 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the Car Wash segment as well as $111 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and lease terminations. This drove a Net Loss of $799.3 million or a Net Loss of $4.83 per diluted share versus Net Income of $38.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 39 percent to $33.7 million or $0.20 per diluted share1, and Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 2 percent to $127.2 million. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased 26 percent to $212.0 million compared to $167.7 million in the prior year.

"This quarter, we continued to see meaningful growth and strong operational performance across our portfolio excluding our US Car Wash and Glass businesses. I'm delighted to report we recently opened our 300th franchised Take 5 Oil Change location and I'm looking forward to celebrating our 1,000th location in the fourth quarter," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"As discussed at our Investor Day on September 20, we remain focused on operational improvements in the US Car Wash business, while making steady progress on the US Glass integration. Given continued weak consumer demand and increasing competition in the US Car Wash sector, we are strategically pausing capital investment in this business. Looking ahead to 2024, the Driven Brands team is prioritizing continued progress in our US Car Wash and US Glass businesses, disciplined deployment of capital, and generating free cash flow, which will primarily be used to pay down debt."

Third Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment



System-wide Sales

(in millions) Store Count Same-Store

Sales Revenue (in millions) Segment Adjusted

EBITDA1 (in millions) Maintenance $ 502.5 1,732 9.1 % $ 244.4 $ 86.5 Car Wash 141.7 1,133 (4.0) % 142.8 24.4 Paint, Collision & Glass 845.6 1,920 8.6 % 129.4 32.8 Platform Services 119.2 208 (4.6) % 55.9 22.4 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 8.5

Total $ 1,609.0 4,993 6.4 % $ 581.0

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $386.8 million consisting of $211.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $175.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135.0 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand the Company's variable funding note borrowing capacity when the Company elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 3,601,694 shares of its common stock for approximately $50 million at an average price of $13.87, completing the repurchase authorization approved by the Board of Directors in August 2023. All repurchases were made on the open market.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company reaffirms its financial outlook for fiscal year 2023.



Current Outlook Revenue ~$2.30 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 ~$535 million Adjusted EPS1 ~$0.92

Note: The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2023.













1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

Conference Call

Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 8:30am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available for three months.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.2 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this Quarterly Report, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, trends, plans, objectives of management, impact of accounting standards and guidance, impairments, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; (iv) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate, our stores and business units successfully to achieve anticipated synergies; (v) the proper application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments and (vi) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023

September 24,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 24,

2022 Revenue:













Franchise royalties and fees $ 47,362

$ 45,562

$ 140,682

$ 128,300 Company-operated store sales 389,041

341,211

1,159,685

957,487 Independently-operated store sales 43,582

40,469

157,647

158,500 Advertising contributions 27,121

22,018

73,547

63,807 Supply and other revenue 73,928

67,334

218,791

185,447 Total revenue 581,034

516,594

1,750,352

1,493,541 Operating Expenses:













Company-operated store expenses 262,282

209,562

762,731

580,368 Independently-operated store expenses 25,773

23,254

87,095

85,396 Advertising expenses 27,121

22,018

73,547

63,807 Supply and other expenses 38,816

41,042

118,188

109,616 Selling, general, and administrative

expenses 123,012

82,460

332,155

272,657 Acquisition related costs 1,667

2,325

7,264

9,981 Store opening costs 1,372

753

3,774

1,925 Depreciation and amortization 45,639

36,518

129,256

107,628 Goodwill impairment 850,970

—

850,970

— Trade name impairment —

—

—

125,450 Asset impairment charges and lease

terminations 111,239

2,894

117,450

2,910 Total operating expenses 1,487,891

420,826

2,482,430

1,359,738 Operating (loss) income (906,857)

95,768

(732,078)

133,803 Other expenses, net:













Interest expense, net 41,292

27,323

120,304

78,946 Loss on foreign currency transactions 2,980

15,582

3

30,490 Other expense, net 44,272

42,905

120,307

109,436 (Loss) income before taxes (951,129)

52,863

(852,385)

24,367 Income tax (benefit) expense (151,818)

14,472

(120,572)

8,592 Net (loss) income (799,311)

38,391

(731,813)

15,775 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest —

—

—

(15) Net (loss) income attributable to Driven

Brands Holdings Inc. $ (799,311)

$ 38,391

$ (731,813)

$ 15,790















(Loss) earnings per share:













Basic $ (4.82)

$ 0.23

$ (4.40)

$ 0.10 Diluted $ (4.83)

$ 0.23

$ (4.41)

$ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 162,398

162,760

162,698

162,768 Diluted 162,398

166,831

162,698

166,663

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,280

$ 227,110 Restricted cash 657

792 Accounts and notes receivable, net 165,573

179,888 Inventory 83,423

72,040 Prepaid and other assets 42,208

40,084 Income tax receivable 19,641

15,075 Assets held for sale 271,006

— Advertising fund assets, restricted 63,983

36,421 Total current assets 857,771

571,410 Other assets 42,273

30,561 Property and equipment, net 1,408,970

1,545,738 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,394,384

1,299,189 Deferred commissions 6,072

7,121 Intangibles, net 741,732

765,903 Goodwill 1,433,775

2,277,065 Deferred tax assets 2,817

2,911 Total assets $ 5,887,794

$ 6,499,898 Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 90,440

$ 60,606 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 256,347

317,318 Income tax payable 3,546

4,454 Current portion of long-term debt 31,869

32,986 Income tax receivable liability 54,791

53,328 Advertising fund liabilities 38,341

36,726 Total current liabilities 475,334

505,418 Long-term debt 2,877,059

2,705,281 Deferred tax liabilities 141,965

276,749 Operating lease liabilities 1,334,539

1,177,501 Income tax receivable liability 117,915

117,915 Deferred revenue 30,525

30,046 Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,530

33,419 Total liabilities 5,006,867

4,846,329 Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 163,959,225 and

167,404,047 shares outstanding; respectively 1,639

1,674 Additional paid-in capital 1,646,831

1,628,904 Retained (deficit) earnings (696,938)

84,795 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,236)

(62,435) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 880,296

1,652,938 Non-controlling interests 631

631 Total shareholders' equity 880,927

1,653,569 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,887,794

$ 6,499,898

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

September 24,

2022 Net (loss) income $ (731,813)

$ 15,775 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 129,256

107,628 Goodwill impairment 850,970

— Trade name impairment —

125,450 Equity-based compensation expense 9,730

12,159 Loss on foreign denominated transactions 3,706

30,490 Gain on foreign currency derivatives (3,704)

(2,981) Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions 1,730

(12,183) Reclassification of interest rate hedge to income (1,358)

— Bad debt expense 1,244

1,011 Asset impairment costs 117,450

2,910 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 6,287

6,807 Benefit for deferred income taxes (134,266)

(38,216) Other, net 24,422

15,620 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts and notes receivable, net 2,464

(40,296) Inventory (12,531)

(17,898) Prepaid and other assets (3,909)

850 Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted (10,923)

(4,612) Other Assets (29,210)

(3,767) Deferred commissions 658

917 Deferred revenue 1,961

2,222 Accounts payable 24,913

(12,321) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (29,442)

(59,844) Income tax receivable (5,612)

37,931 Cash provided by operating activities 212,023

167,652 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (482,633)

(276,222) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (53,641)

(652,085) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 172,230

150,112 Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets 2,837

6,427 Cash used in investing activities (361,207)

(771,768) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of long-term debt (20,969)

(15,772) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 335,000

300,000 Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (120,000)

— Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (2,020)

(2,229) Share repurchases (49,945)

— Stock option exercises 6,117

— Other, net (322)

581 Cash provided by financing activities 147,861

282,580 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 365

(7,705) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund

assets, restricted (958)

(329,241) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 227,110

523,414 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 32,871

38,586 Restricted cash, beginning of period 792

792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,

restricted, beginning of period 260,773

562,792 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 211,280

190,373 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 47,877

42,386 Restricted cash, end of period 657

792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,

restricted, end of period $ 259,814

$ 233,551

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Guidance

Driven Brands includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS in the Company's Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Adjusted Net Income") and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders ("Adjusted Earnings Per Share") are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023

September 24,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 24,

2022 Net (loss) income $ (799,311)

$ 38,391

$ (731,813)

$ 15,775 Acquisition related costs(a) 1,667

2,325

7,264

9,981 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 1,486

851

6,113

3,436 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) 5,193

3,220

14,196

11,530 Cloud computing amortization(d) 991

—

991

— Equity-based compensation expense(e) 2,681

5,308

9,730

12,159 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss,

net(f) 2,980

15,582

3

30,490 Bad debt recovery(g) —

(449)

—

(449) Goodwill impairment(h) 850,970

—

850,970

— Trade name impairment(i) —

—

—

125,450 Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss,

impairment and closed store expenses(j) 125,473

(14,186)

119,637

(20,248) Amortization related to acquired

intangible assets(k) 9,252

7,212

23,564

18,284 Provision for uncertain tax positions(l) —

—

—

76 Adjusted net income before tax impact

of adjustments 201,382

58,254

300,655

206,484 Tax impact of adjustments(m) (167,662)

(3,290)

(175,452)

(44,086) Adjusted net income 33,720

54,964

125,203

162,398 Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interest —

—

—

(15) Adjusted Net Income attributable to

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $ 33,720

$ 54,964

$ 125,203

$ 162,413















Adjusted Earnings Per Share













Basic1 $ 0.20

$ 0.33

$ 0.75

$ 0.98 Diluted1 $ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.74

$ 0.96















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 162,398

162,760

162,698

162,768 Diluted 165,850

166,831

166,557

166,663

(1) Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

September 24,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 24,

2022 Net (loss) income $ (799,311)

$ 38,391

$ (731,813)

$ 15,775 Income tax (benefit) expense (151,818)

14,472

(120,572)

8,592 Interest expense, net 41,292

27,323

120,304

78,946 Depreciation and amortization 45,639

36,518

129,256

107,628 EBITDA (864,198)

116,704

(602,825)

210,941 Acquisition related costs(a) 1,667

2,325

7,264

9,981 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 1,486

851

6,113

3,436 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) 5,193

3,220

14,196

11,530 Cloud computing amortization(d) 991

—

991

— Equity-based compensation expense(e) 2,681

5,308

9,730

12,159 Foreign currency transaction (gain)

loss, net(f) 2,980

15,582

3

30,490 Bad debt recovery(g) —

(449)

—

(449) Goodwill impairment(h) 850,970

—

850,970

— Trade name impairment(i) —

—

—

125,450 Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss,

impairment and closed store expenses(j) 125,473

(14,186)

119,637

(20,248) Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,243

$ 129,355

$ 406,079

$ 383,290

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes



(a) Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. (b) Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives as well as non-recurring payroll-related costs. (c) Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments. (d) Includes non-cash amortization expenses relating to the amortization of cloud computing arrangements. (e) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense. (f) Represents foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans, which are partially offset by unrealized gains and losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts. (g) Represents the recovery of previously uncollectible receivables outside of normal operations. (h) Relates to goodwill impairment charges within the Car Wash segment. (i) Certain indefinite-lived Car Wash trade names were impaired as the Company elected to discontinue their use. (j) Relates to (gains) losses, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed and underperforming locations, assets held for sale, and lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates. (k) Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the unaudited consolidated statements of operations. (l) Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties. (m) Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2023

September 24,

2022

September 30,

2023

September 24,

2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDA:













Maintenance $ 86,493

$ 68,763

$ 245,232

$ 185,324 Car Wash 24,429

39,098

112,001

148,495 Paint, Collision & Glass 32,763

38,919

109,724

100,847 Platform Services 22,417

19,765

61,984

54,471 Corporate and other (37,487)

(36,437)

(119,088)

(103,922) Store opening costs (1,372)

(753)

(3,774)

(1,925) Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,243

$ 129,355

$ 406,079

$ 383,290

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 298,022

$ —

$ 760,437

$ 117,957

$ 1,176,416 Company-operated stores

204,460

98,132

85,207

1,242

389,041 Independently operated stores

—

43,582

—

—

43,582 Total System-wide Sales

$ 502,482

$ 141,714

$ 845,644

$ 119,199

$ 1,609,039





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,108

—

1,662

207

2,977 Company-operated stores

624

418

258

1

1,301 Independently operated stores

—

715

—

—

715 Total Store Count

1,732

1,133

1,920

208

4,993

























Three months ended September 24, 2022 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 239,290

$ —

$ 711,816

$ 129,320

$ 1,080,426 Company-operated stores

172,162

98,235

69,383

1,431

341,211 Independently operated stores

—

40,469

—

—

40,469 Total System-wide Sales

$ 411,452

$ 138,704

$ 781,199

$ 130,751

$ 1,462,106





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,023

—

1,625

201

2,849 Company-operated stores

574

369

197

1

1,141 Independently operated stores

—

717

—

—

717 Total Store Count

1,597

1,086

1,822

202

4,707

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)





Nine months ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 823,656

$ —

$ 2,305,420

$ 324,608

$ 3,453,684 Company-operated stores

605,393

302,193

248,796

3,303

1,159,685 Independently operated stores

—

157,647

—

—

157,647 Total System-wide Sales

$ 1,429,049

$ 459,840

$ 2,554,216

$ 327,911

$ 4,771,016





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,108

—

1,662

207

2,977 Company-operated stores

624

418

258

1

1,301 Independently operated stores

—

715

—

—

715 Total Store Count

1,732

1,133

1,920

208

4,993

























Nine months ended September 24, 2022 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 670,079

$ —

$ 2,003,401

$ 348,890

$ 3,022,370 Company-operated stores

497,638

294,526

161,348

$ 3,975

957,487 Independently operated stores

—

158,500

—

—

158,500 Total System-wide Sales

$ 1,167,717

$ 453,026

$ 2,164,749

$ 352,865

$ 4,138,357





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,023

—

1,625

201

2,849 Company-operated stores

574

369

197

1

1,141 Independently operated stores

—

717

—

—

717 Total Store Count

1,597

1,086

1,822

202

4,707

