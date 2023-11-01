4Front Ventures to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 14, 2023

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, will report its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on current business trends on November 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

4Front Ventures Corp. Logo (CNW Group/4Front Ventures Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023



Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Webcast: Register



Dial-in: 1-888-664-6392 (North America Toll-Free)

The conference call will be available for replay by phone until November 27, 2023, at 1-888-390-0541, replay code: 409525#. Additionally, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days following the call and can be accessed via 4Front's Investor Relations website. For assistance, please contact IR@4FrontVentures.com .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator that owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies, earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its wholly owned-and-operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.