BSN SPORTS SECURES FIRST-EVER PARTNERSHIP WITH USA WATER POLO

BSN SPORTS and USA Water Polo to collaborate on apparel for National Teams & Olympic Development Program

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS announced its first partnership with USA Water Polo. The two are teaming up to provide a new custom apparel offering to the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program in addition to select outfitting for the USAWP National Team programs.

BSN NEW LOGO (PRNewsfoto/BSN SPORTS) (PRNewswire)

"Working with USA Water Polo through BSN SPORTS is a thrilling opportunity," said Jessica Hardy Meichtry, BSN SPORTS Category Manager for Aquatic Sports and USA Olympic swimming gold medalist. "Water polo has always held a special place in my heart, I personally played the sport growing up, have had a front row seat watching their world domination successes at international competitions throughout the years, and I am now excited to contribute to their successes professionally. I believe that the power of sport can transform lives, and this collaboration between USA Water Polo and BSN SPORTS is a testament to that belief. We are excited to be a part of this partnership and look forward to providing top-of-the-line apparel to help water polo continue to succeed."

BSN SPORTS will provide the men and women's USA Water Polo teams with a variety of apparel as they prepare to take the world stage next summer. The women's team will compete for a fourth consecutive gold medal in Paris while the USA Men look to build off a bronze medal performance at the World Aquatics World Cup earlier this year.

"USA Water Polo is thrilled to partner with BSN SPORTS," said Michaela Spector, USA Water Polo Director of Marketing. "We have the toughest athletes in the world, and they deserve the world's best gear. By providing a one-stop-shop solution for custom apparel for our community, we are elevating the experience in and out of the pool."

If you are interested in learning more about this partnership and its offerings, please visit the BSN SPORTS and USA Water Polo Referral page.

BSN SPORTS is a direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands , the market leader in sport, spirit, and achievement.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com .

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire success and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands partners with schools to elevate the student experience in sport, spirit, and achievement. The company's unique but interrelated businesses—BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones Yearbook—promote youth participation and celebrate accomplishments. Varsity Brands provides customizable offerings to a wide range of institutions, including educational, religious, sports, and corporate organizations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps, and product offerings.

About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 50,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 Member Clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S. It fosters grass-roots expansion of the sport, providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials.

